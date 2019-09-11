Stream Serie A & Coppa Italia matches on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

ESPN+ is the official broadcaster for Italian domestic football in the United States. It is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 13 USD/month. You can watch the games with a seven-day free trial.

To watch Serie A and Coppa Italia games on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10001, 48104). You’re all set!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch Serie A games live on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live Serie A broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch Serie A live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to DAZN and sign up. Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. Paypal is also accepted.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch BT Sports Coppa Italia coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, which requires a valid billing address and local bank card.

Watch Serie A goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Serie A YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official Serie A YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Date Event September 19, 2020 – May 23, 2021 2020-21 Serie A September 22, 2020 – May 19, 2021 Coppa Italia

2020-21 Serie A season calendar

The 2020-2021 Serie A is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 and end on May 23, 2021.

Serie A matches often start at the following (ET) times:

Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Sundays at 9 a.m.

Here are the must-watch games this season:

Date and time (EST) Teams September 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. Roma 2:2 Juventus October 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. Lazio 1:1 Inter Milan | Juventus 3:0 Napoli October 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. Inter Milan 2:1 AC Milan October 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. AC Milan vs. Roma November 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. Lazio vs. Juventus November 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Napoli vs. AC Milan November 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. Napoli vs. Roma December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Napoli December 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. Lazio vs. Napoli December 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. AC Milan vs. Lazio January 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. AC Milan vs. Juventus January 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. Roma vs. Inter Milan January 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. Lazio vs. Roma | Inter Milan vs. Juventus February 7, 2021 at 9 a.m. Juventus vs. Roma February 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. Napoli vs. Juventus | Inter Milan vs. Lazio February 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. AC Milan vs. Inter Milan February 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. Roma vs. AC Milan March 7, 2021 at 9 a.m. Juventus vs. Lazio March 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. AC Milan vs. Napoli March 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. Roma vs. Napoli April 18, 2021 at 9 a.m. Napoli vs. Inter Milan April 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. Napoli vs. Lazio April 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. Lazio vs. AC Milan May 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. Juventus vs. AC Milan May 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Roma May 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. Juventus vs. Inter Milan | Roma vs. Lazio

Can Ronaldo lead Juventus to new heights?

Another year, another Serie A title for Juventus. Juve secured a (yawn) ninth consecutive Scudetto, but the Turin club’s goal is winning the Champions League. Can CR7 help Juventus reclaim the European throne? Can Ronaldo best his longtime La Liga rival, Lionel Messi, in the scoring charts?

Elsewhere, many are expecting Inter Milan to make a splash in the league. You’ll have to go back to the 2000s for Inter’s last domestic triumph, when the Nerazzurri claimed five straight Scudettos between 2006-2010. Former Juve coach Antonio Conte led the Black and Blues to a second-place finish in 2019-20 and, with serial goalscorer Romelu Lukaku banging in the goals, this year could finally be the one that sees Inter dethrone their rivals from Turin.

Share your own title predictions in the comments.