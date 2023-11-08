How to get a Lebanon IP address
The easiest way to get a Lebanon IP address is to use a VPN. Going online with a VPN means you can change your IP address to any country you choose. Read on to find out how.
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Lebanon VPN
What is a Lebanon IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Lebanon IP address is one assigned to a server in Lebanon. An IP address is expressed as a set of four numbers, with each number ranging from 0 - 255. An example address might be 123.45.6.78.
Lebanon has almost over 600,000 IP addresses assigned—some of the most common ranges are listed below.
|Start of range
|End of range
|Number in range
178.135.0.0
178.135.255.255
65,536
77.42.128.0
77.42.255.255
32,768
93.126.128.0
93.126.255.255
32,768
94.187.0.0
94.187.127.255
32,768
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
How to get a Lebanon IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Lebanon.
Why you need a VPN to get a Lebanon IP address
A VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. Whether you're accessing your Bank Audi accounts from overseas without setting off fraud alerts or streaming Al Jadeed, Télé Liban, and other Lebanese TV channels, using a VPN to get a Lebanon IP address will ensure you have the access you need.
The Lebanese government has been known to engage in occasional internet censorship for political or moral reasons. In addition, Lebanon's Electronic Transactions and Personal Data Law may not provide sufficient protection for individuals. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.
Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Lebanon server location
Get a Lebanon IP address by selecting the "Lebanon" location in the ExpressVPN app.
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to eight at once with a single subscription.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10-Gbps servers.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Lebanon IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download a Lebanon VPN for all your devices
Get the best Lebanon VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Lebanon VPN extension for Chrome.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get a Lebanon VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Lebanon VPN for PC.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Getting a Lebanon IP address
Are VPNs legal in Lebanon?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Lebanon.
How do I change my IP address to Lebanon?
The best way to change your IP address to Lebanon is to use a VPN. Ensure the VPN you choose has Lebanon servers, then simply turn on your VPN and select Lebanon as your location.
ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, including Lebanon.
How can I get a Lebanon IP address on my phone?
What is the best VPN for a Lebanon IP address?
The best VPN to get a Lebanon IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Lebanon VPN server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Can I use a Lebanon proxy to change my IP address?
It is possible to use a proxy server to change your IP address to Lebanon—in fact, technically speaking, a VPN is a kind of proxy server.
But we don't recommend using a "free proxy" to get a Lebanon IP address. Free proxy servers can be slow and even dangerous, with some monetizing your traffic by showing ads or injecting malware.
Instead, use a VPN like ExpressVPN to safely and reliably change your IP address to Lebanon.
Can I get a free Lebanon IP address?
It would be difficult to find a free method of getting an IP address in Lebanon that matches ExpressVPN’s speed, privacy levels, and customer service. You can, however, try us out risk-free by taking advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Can I access WhatsApp using a Lebanon IP address?
Yes, you can access WhatsApp with a Lebanon IP address, or an IP address from any other country where WhatsApp is available.
A VPN is useful for unblocking WhatsApp while you travel anywhere in the world. If you’re traveling to a country where you think an app or site might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and messaging apps wherever you are.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Lebanon or anywhere else in the world.
Get a Lebanon IP address risk-free
Try ExpressVPN for Lebanon today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.