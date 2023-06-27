What is a Hong Kong IP address?

An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Hong Kong IP address is one assigned to a server in Hong Kong.

Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.

