Finland view.

How to get a Finland IP addressHow to get a Finland IP address

The easiest way to get a Finland IP address is to use ExpressVPN. Using a VPN allows you to securely change your IP address to any country you choose while browsing online.

Best Finland VPN

Why use a Finland IP address?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Watch Finnish TV securely

Watch local channels like MTV3 and Diva Channel, as well as the most popular streaming sites like Yle TV1, Amazon Prime Finland, and Finnish Netflix* with ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast server network. Stream Finnish TV online with privacy, and without bandwidth caps or throttling.

Shield your browsing data from your ISP

In Finland, ISPs are required to retain metadata for nine months in accordance with the Act on Electronic Communications Services. Metadata includes information such as the source and destination of communications, the date and time of the communication, and the type of service used. Finnish authorities can access this data under specific conditions, typically related to national security or serious crimes, with the appropriate legal oversight.

Using a VPN enables you to encrypt your data and shield your personal IP address from your ISP, ensuring that third parties cannot collect your browsing data.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're using a co-working space in Tampere, at your local cafe in Helsinki, or holidaying in Lapland, ExpressVPN keeps hackers and snoops at bay when you need to connect to public Wi-Fi.

Servers connected to each other.

Shop online with protection

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift on Zalando, booking flights on Ryanair, planning a hotel stay with Scandic Hotels, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Using a VPN to get a
Finland IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Finland—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country.

How to get a Bhutan IP address

With ultra-fast Finland VPN servers ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Finland, or any of 105 countries around the world.

Get a Finland IP address in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to the secure Finland VPN server location.

Choose a Finland server location

Servers connected to each other.

Fast servers in Helsinki

With our high-speed VPN service, you can connect to VPN servers in Helsinki and reclaim your online privacy.

If you just need a fast VPN server, simply select Smart Location and let ExpressVPN automatically pick the best VPN server for you. Or, you can manually select Finland to get a Helsinki IP address.

Can I use a free VPN to get a Finland IP address?

Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular device type. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.

Laos VPN protecting a variety of devices.
What else do you get with a VPN?

ExpressVPN is more than just a VPN. You also get access to other privacy features, giving you a well-rounded security package.

Password manager

Passwords and a vault for ExpressVPN Keys.

ExpressVPN Keys lets you store your logins and access them just by remembering one primary password.

Tracker blocker

advanced protection threat manager illustration feature

Enable Threat Manager to prevent your device from communicating with known malicious sites and trackers.

Ad blocker

advanced protection ad blocker illustration feature website webpage blocking

Display ads are annoying and slow down your browsing. Block them with one tap in your app.

Want protection for your family? We’ve also introduced parental controls.

FAQ: Getting a
Finland IP address

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to servers in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Finland or anywhere else in the world.

Get a Finland IP risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best choice for internet users in Finland. Try the full-featured version of our VPN risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

