The easiest way to get a Finland IP address is to use ExpressVPN. Using a VPN allows you to securely change your IP address to any country you choose while browsing online.
Why use a Finland IP address?
Watch Finnish TV securely
Watch local channels like MTV3 and Diva Channel, as well as the most popular streaming sites like Yle TV1, Amazon Prime Finland, and Finnish Netflix* with ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast server network. Stream Finnish TV online with privacy, and without bandwidth caps or throttling.
Shield your browsing data from your ISP
In Finland, ISPs are required to retain metadata for nine months in accordance with the Act on Electronic Communications Services. Metadata includes information such as the source and destination of communications, the date and time of the communication, and the type of service used. Finnish authorities can access this data under specific conditions, typically related to national security or serious crimes, with the appropriate legal oversight.
Using a VPN enables you to encrypt your data and shield your personal IP address from your ISP, ensuring that third parties cannot collect your browsing data.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're using a co-working space in Tampere, at your local cafe in Helsinki, or holidaying in Lapland, ExpressVPN keeps hackers and snoops at bay when you need to connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online with protection
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift on Zalando, booking flights on Ryanair, planning a hotel stay with Scandic Hotels, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Finland—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country.
With ultra-fast Finland VPN servers ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Finland, or any of 105 countries around the world.
Get a Finland IP address in 3 steps
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to the secure Finland VPN server location.
Choose a Finland server location
Fast servers in Helsinki
With our high-speed VPN service, you can connect to VPN servers in Helsinki and reclaim your online privacy.
If you just need a fast VPN server, simply select Smart Location and let ExpressVPN automatically pick the best VPN server for you. Or, you can manually select Finland to get a Helsinki IP address.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Finland IP address?
Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular device type. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
What else do you get with a VPN?
ExpressVPN is more than just a VPN. You also get access to other privacy features, giving you a well-rounded security package.
Password manager
ExpressVPN Keys lets you store your logins and access them just by remembering one primary password.
Tracker blocker
Enable Threat Manager to prevent your device from communicating with known malicious sites and trackers.
Yes. Using a VPN is actually the safest way to get a Finland IP address, because it also protects your traffic with strong encryption.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Finland.
To change your IP address to Finland:
Download the ExpressVPN app for your device
Open the app and select Finland
The best VPN for getting a Finland IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. See our full list of features for more reasons to use ExpressVPN.
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Finland IP address is one assigned to a server in Finland.
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to servers in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Finland or anywhere else in the world.
