Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Pyramids in Egypt during the day.

Best VPN for Cairo

  • Connect to servers in 105 countries
  • Encrypt your data on shared Wi-Fi networks
  • Stream securely in HD
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
  • Connect to servers in 105 countries
  • Encrypt your data on shared Wi-Fi networks
  • Stream securely in HD
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 Trusted VPN
Best Egypt VPN

Why use a Cairo VPN?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Stream TV, movies, football, and more

ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are compatible with popular streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and more *. You can watch your favorite shows, including local Egyptian channels and premier league football, in HD without data caps or throttling.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of certain types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're connecting to free Wi-Fi at Cairo airport, a coworking space in downtown Cairo, or while getting ahwa in a cafe in El Maadi, you should always protect your data by using a VPN to encrypt your traffic on public or shared networks.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Bank safely from anywhere

Avoid the frustration of struggling to access your accounts while traveling abroad. Stay connected to your National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Commercial International Bank (CIB), Arab African International Bank, or AlexBank accounts no matter where you are. A VPN can also help protect your accounts and prevent hackers from intercepting your online transactions when sending money.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our TrustedServer technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.

Get ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Cairo

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Egypt VPN server location to get a Cairo IP address.

Get ExpressVPN
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Use a VPN to get an Egyptian IP address

Get an Egypt IP address by connecting to VPN servers in Egypt.

How to get a Swedish IP address

With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Egypt—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.

Get ExpressVPN

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Sweden VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a free VPN for Cairo?

Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

FAQ: Using a Cairo VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Cairo or anywhere else in the world.

UNITED KINGDOM
CANADA
USA
MEXICO
SINGAPORE
JAPAN
GERMANY
ARGENTINA
CHILE
HONG KONG
BOLIVIA
BRAZIL
ITALY
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
VIETNAM
SWEDEN
MALAYSIA
INDONESIA
TURKEY
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a VPN for Cairo risk-free

Try the best Cairo VPN now. If you’re not completely satisfied with ExpressVPN, just get in touch with Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN