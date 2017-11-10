Need a VPN for Windows? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to manually set up a VPN for Windows 10 using the L2TP/IPsec protocol.

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Prefer app setup? See the instructions for app setup on Windows 10.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec.

This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Add a new VPN connection

To add a new VPN connection, click the Internet access icon in your system tray.

If you are using a Wi-Fi connection, the icon will look like this:

If you are using an Ethernet connection, the icon will look like this:

From the menu that pops up, select Network & Internet settings.

In the left sidebar, select VPN > Add a VPN connection.

In the Add a VPN Connection window, enter the following details:

VPN provider : Select Windows (built-in) .

: Select . Connection name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA.

Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA. Server name or address: Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g., la-abc-abcd.abcde.com).

Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g., la-abc-abcd.abcde.com). VPN type: Select L2TP/IPsec with pre-shared key .

Select . Pre-shared key: Enter 12345678 .

Enter . Type of sign-in info: Select User name and password .

Select . User name: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Check the box for Remember my sign-in info.

Click Save.

3. Connect to a VPN server location

You will now see your new VPN connection in the Network & Internet settings panel.

To connect to the VPN server, click the name of the connection, then click Connect.

When your VPN connection is successful, you will see “Connected” below the name of the VPN connection.

Connect to a different VPN server location

You can set up as many VPN server connections as you want by following Step 2.

To quickly connect to a different VPN server location, click the Wi-Fi icon or Ethernet icon in the system tray, then select the VPN server location you want to connect to.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, go to Network & Internet settings. In the left sidebar, select VPN. Click your VPN connection, then click Disconnect.

