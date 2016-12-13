What can a VPN do?Show Me
This guide will show you how to determine what Windows version you’re running on your laptop or desktop PC.
Find out if you’re using…
Windows 10
Windows 8 or 8.1
Windows 7
Windows Vista
Windows XP
Find out if you’re using Windows 10
Go to Start, type about your PC, and select About your PC.
Look at the top of the screen. If you see the Windows 10 logo, then you’re using Windows 10.
You can also look at the Edition to find out which version of Windows you’re using.
Set up ExpressVPN for Windows 10
- App setup (EASY): Find out how to install and set up the ExpressVPN app for Windows 10.
- Manual configuration (ADVANCED): Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN on Windows 10.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Find out if you’re using Windows 8 or Windows 8.1
Does your Start screen look like this?
If your Start screen looks like this, then you are using Windows 8 or Windows 8.1.
Set up ExpressVPN for Windows 8
- App setup (EASY): Find out how to install and set up the ExpressVPN app for Windows 8.
- Manual configuration (ADVANCED): Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN on Windows 8.
- OpenVPN manual configuration (ADVANCED): Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN OpenVPN on Windows 8.
Find out if you’re using Windows 7
Go to Start. Right-click Computer in the Start Menu, then click Properties.
Look under Windows edition to find out if you are using Windows 7.
Set up ExpressVPN for Windows 7
- App setup (EASY): Find out how to install and set up the ExpressVPN app for Windows 7.
- Manual configuration (ADVANCED): Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN on Windows 7.
- OpenVPN manual configuration (ADVANCED): Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN OpenVPN on Windows 7.
Find out if you’re using Windows Vista
- Click on Start, then click on Computer.
- From the menu bar at the top of the window, select System properties.
- Under Windows edition, you will see your version of Windows.
Set up ExpressVPN for Windows Vista
- Manual configuration: Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN on Windows Vista.
- OpenVPN manual configuration: Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN OpenVPN on Windows Vista.
Find out if you’re using Windows XP
- Right-click on My Computer and select Properties.
- In the System Properties window, select the General tab.
- Under Computer, you will see your version of Windows.
Set up ExpressVPN for Windows XP
- Manual configuration: Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN on Windows XP.
- OpenVPN manual configuration: Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN OpenVPN on Windows XP.
