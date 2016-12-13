What can a VPN do? Show Me

5 ways to use your VPN See Them Now

This guide will show you how to determine what Windows version you’re running on your laptop or desktop PC.

Find out if you’re using Windows 10

Go to Start, type about your PC, and select About your PC.

Look at the top of the screen. If you see the Windows 10 logo, then you’re using Windows 10.

You can also look at the Edition to find out which version of Windows you’re using.

Set up ExpressVPN for Windows 10

Need help? .

Back to top

Find out if you’re using Windows 8 or Windows 8.1

Does your Start screen look like this?

If your Start screen looks like this, then you are using Windows 8 or Windows 8.1.

Set up ExpressVPN for Windows 8

Need help? .

Back to top

Find out if you’re using Windows 7

Go to Start. Right-click Computer in the Start Menu, then click Properties.

Look under Windows edition to find out if you are using Windows 7.

Set up ExpressVPN for Windows 7

Need help? .

Back to top

Find out if you’re using Windows Vista

Click on Start, then click on Computer. From the menu bar at the top of the window, select System properties. Under Windows edition, you will see your version of Windows.

Set up ExpressVPN for Windows Vista

Need help? .

Back to top

Find out if you’re using Windows XP

Right-click on My Computer and select Properties. In the System Properties window, select the General tab. Under Computer, you will see your version of Windows.

Set up ExpressVPN for Windows XP

Need help? .

Back to top