ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app

This guide will show you how to configure your Windows computer with other DNS server addresses.

Important: Setting a third-party DNS may cause DNS leaks.

1. Open the Network Connections settings

Press the Windows logo key (⊞) + R to open the Run prompt.

Type ncpa.cpl and click OK.

In the Network Connections window, find your current internet connection. Usually, this is Local Area Connection or Wireless Network Connection. If you use both, perform the following steps on both.

Right-click the connection and select Properties.

If you are prompted to allow changes made to your device, click Yes.

2. Set the DNS server addresses

Double-click Internet Protocol Version 4 (or just Internet Protocol).

Select Use the following DNS server addresses. Enter your preferred DNS server addresses in the Preferred DNS server and Alternate DNS server fields.

Click OK, and OK.

3. Change ExpressVPN’s DNS settings

Open ExpressVPN. Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Options.

Select the Advanced tab. Uncheck the box for Only use ExpressVPN DNS servers while connected.

Note: Windows automatically selects the fastest DNS server. Your preferred DNS server might not be used unless the system determines it is faster than ExpressVPN’s DNS server.

A note about PPPoE

If you are connecting to your ISP via a PPPoE connection, set the DNS servers on the PPPoE connection itself and then restart your computer for the DNS settings to take effect.

