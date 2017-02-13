Follow these troubleshooting steps if you:

Cannot start the ExpressVPN app, or

See any of the following error messages: “Engine Unavailable” “Service Unreachable” “Unable to Start Service”



Preliminary check

Follow these steps to try resolving the issue:

If the issue persists, follow these steps specific to your Windows device:

Windows 8, 10, and 11

Press Start or Windows key + X to open a dialog box. Look for Command Prompt (Admin). If you are using Version 10 of the ExpressVPN Windows app, enter the following: net start ExpressVpnservice

If you are using Version 12 of the ExpressVPN Windows app, enter the following commands one at a time until you see the message in the next step:

net start "ExpressVPN System Service"

net start "ExpressVPN VPN Service"

net start "ExpressVPN App Service"

To find out the version of the ExpressVPN Windows app on your device, click > Help & Support > About ExpressVPN.

You should see "The ExpressVPN Service service is starting" and "The ExpressVPN Service service was started successfully."

Exit the command prompt, then relaunch the ExpressVPN app.

If the issue persists, restart your computer or reinstall the ExpressVPN app.

Windows 7

Click the Windows Start menu. Go to All Programs > Accessories. Right-click Command Prompt, then click Run as Administrator to launch the prompt with full administrative privileges. In the command prompt, type the following:

net start ExpressVpnservice

Press Enter.

You should see "The ExpressVPN Service service is starting" and "The ExpressVPN Service service was started successfully."

Launch ExpressVPN again.

If the issue persists, restart your computer or reinstall ExpressVPN.

Windows Server

You may not be able to start ExpressVPN if you have not enabled Wireless LAN Service on your device.

To enable Wireless Lan Service:

Quit the ExpressVPN app.
Open Server Manager.
Select Features > Add Feature.
Select Wireless LAN Service.
Click Install > Close > Done.
Launch the ExpressVPN app.

If the issue persists, restart your computer or reinstall the ExpressVPN app.