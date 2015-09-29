Need connection help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to troubleshoot slow connection speeds.

Preliminary check

If you see an error message like

You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy or

You'll need to disable your anonymizer

please .

Why am I getting slow connection speeds?

When you are connected to ExpressVPN, your network traffic flows from your computer to an ExpressVPN server, then to your requested destination, and the same way back to your computer.

In principle, this should only affect the response time of your network requests (adding a fraction of a second to how long it takes to switch from one page to another). It should not affect your throughput speeds (how fast you can download or upload a single file).

We monitor the performance of our ExpressVPN servers to ensure they always have sufficient bandwidth and processing power for our users. However, you might experience slower connection speeds if there is network congestion between:

your computer and the ExpressVPN server, or

the ExpressVPN server and your final destination

To resolve this issue, follow these troubleshooting steps:

Troubleshooting steps

1. Connect to a different VPN server location

Speeds provided by your internet service provider may affect your connection to different ExpressVPN servers. Try to connect to a different server location.

2. Change your VPN protocol

If your connection slows down a few minutes after connecting, change your VPN protocol.

ExpressVPN recommends trying protocols in the following order (if available):

Lightway OpenVPN – TCP OpenVPN – UDP IKEv2 L2TP/IPsec

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change protocols for the…

3. Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file

Your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file might reveal what is slowing your connection speed.

You can send the file to the ExpressVPN Support Team to get specific solutions to your connection issue.

On Windows or Mac

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Contact Support. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having. Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information.” Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

On Android or iOS

Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support. Tap Email us or Contact Support. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having. Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

