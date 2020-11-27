Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you what to do if the ExpressVPN app on your device is:

Taking too long to disconnect

Stuck on “disconnecting”

After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.

1. Change your VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. If you have issues disconnecting from the VPN, try changing your VPN protocol.

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Android

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > VPN protocol. Change to the other protocols in the following order: Lightway – UDP

OpenVPN – TCP

OpenVPN – UDP Switch to your previous protocol. Need help? . Back to top

iOS

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > VPN Protocol. Change to the other protocols in the following order: IKEv2

TCP

UDP Switch to your previous protocol. Need help? . Back to top

Mac

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Preferences… > Protocol. Change to the other protocols in the following order: Lightway – UDP

IKEv2

L2TP/IPsec

OpenVPN – TCP

OpenVPN – UDP Switch to your previous protocol. Need help? . Back to top

Windows

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Options > Protocol. Change to the other protocols in the following order: Lightway – UDP

IKEv2

L2TP/IPsec

OpenVPN – TCP

OpenVPN – UDP Switch to your previous protocol. Need help? . Back to top

2. Restart your device

Restart your device. Launch the ExpressVPN app. Try connecting and disconnecting to see if the issue is resolved.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Reinstall the ExpressVPN app

Need help? .

Back to top