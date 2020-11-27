Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you what to do if the ExpressVPN app on your device is:
- Taking too long to disconnect
- Stuck on “disconnecting”
After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.
Jump to…
1. Change your VPN protocol
2. Restart your device
3. Reinstall the ExpressVPN app
1. Change your VPN protocol
VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. If you have issues disconnecting from the VPN, try changing your VPN protocol.
- Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > VPN protocol.
- Change to the other protocols in the following order:
- Lightway – UDP
- OpenVPN – TCP
- OpenVPN – UDP
- Switch to your previous protocol.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
- Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings > VPN Protocol.
- Change to the other protocols in the following order:
- IKEv2
- TCP
- UDP
- Switch to your previous protocol.
- Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Preferences… > Protocol.
- Change to the other protocols in the following order:
- Lightway – UDP
- IKEv2
- L2TP/IPsec
- OpenVPN – TCP
- OpenVPN – UDP
- Switch to your previous protocol.
- Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Options > Protocol.
- Change to the other protocols in the following order:
- Lightway – UDP
- IKEv2
- L2TP/IPsec
- OpenVPN – TCP
- OpenVPN – UDP
- Switch to your previous protocol.
2. Restart your device
- Restart your device.
- Launch the ExpressVPN app.
- Try connecting and disconnecting to see if the issue is resolved.
3. Reinstall the ExpressVPN app
- Uninstall your app.
- Install and set up your ExpressVPN app:
