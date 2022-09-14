Efe Ajagba (16-1-0, 13 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (18-0-0, 13 KOs) are ready to meet in the ring. The two fighters will clash in a heavyweight bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on Saturday, January 14. Ajagba won his lone 2022 fight, a TKO victory over Jozsef Darmos last August.

How to live stream Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw

The must-see fight between Efe Ajagba and Stephan Shaw will stream on ESPN+.

Where to live stream boxing online

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ offers various boxing streams throughout the year. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month. Check the official ESPN boxing schedule to know when to watch the match. Note that some fights are only available via pay-per-view.

DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN has the broadcasting rights for the fight in most parts of the world, and the good news it you can watch with a regular subscription (or 7-day free trial) rather than additional pay-per-view fees. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card.

Fox Sports PBC

Price: 75 USD per fight

Fox Sports will air select boxing matches via pay-per-view for 75 USD. All fights can be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

Showtime

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Showtime will air select boxing matches for 10 USD/month. A 30-day free trial is available. As with ESPN+, some fights are only available via pay-per-view.

ProBox TV

Price: 2 USD/month or 18 USD/year

ProBox TV offers two live boxing events per month throughout the year. Check the official ProBox boxing schedule to know when to watch the match.

Sky Sports

Price: 46 EUR/month and up

Sky Sports will have live coverage of Saturday night’s bout for viewers in the UK and Ireland. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch boxing highlights on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the BT Sport Boxing YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw start time

All of the excitement comes to a head on Saturday, January 14, when Efe Ajagba and Stephan Shaw face off in New York. The main card is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT, with the main event starting at 12 a.m. ET (Sunday).

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Efe Ajagba Stephan Shaw Boxing Record 16-1-0 (13 KOs) 18-0-0 (13 KOs) Age 28 30 Category Heavyweight Heavyweight Stance Orthodox Orthodox Height 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) Reach 85 in (216 cm) 81 in (206 cm)

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw fight odds

Will Efe Ajagba defeat Stephan Shaw? Here are the latest odds according to Box.Live.

Boxer Odds Efe Ajagba -130 Stephan Shaw +110

2023 boxing schedule: All the big upcoming fights

Here are some of the biggest upcoming fights. Use your VPN to securely stream the events!

Date Event (Main Card) Location Network January 21, 2023 Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith Manchester Sky Sports, DAZN January 28, 2023 Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde London ESPN+

