  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Software
  3. VPN Nintendo Switch

Get the best VPN for Nintendo Switch

  • Optimized for speed and stability
  • Change your location for the best experience
  • Easy to set up, with no other equipment required
  • Stress-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN
View Compatibility

Enhance your gaming with a risk-free Nintendo Switch VPN.


Nintendo Switch with controller attached.
ExpressVPN works on all your devices: Find out more
Playing Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch connected to a TV.

How to set up ExpressVPN for Nintendo Switch

Use our MediaStreamer service

MediaStreamer lets you watch content that might otherwise not be available to you. It’s the easiest to set up, but it doesn’t offer the protection or gaming benefits of a VPN. (Learn to set up MediaStreamer on Nintendo Switch.)

Connect to a VPN-enabled router

With ExpressVPN on your router, you can extend all the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your Nintendo Switch. Getting protected is as easy as joining your Wi-Fi network. (Not ready for a VPN router? Consider using your Mac or Windows computer as a “virtual router” instead.)

Video: How to use ExpressVPN with Nintendo Switch

Frequently asked questions

Just about! You can currently use ExpressVPN with PlayStation 4 and 3, Xbox One and Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, you can set up ExpressVPN on a supported router to enable VPN protection for every device in your home.

Unfortunately, it does not. MediaStreamer changes your apparent location without offering the same privacy protections as a VPN. In order to use your Nintendo Switch with all the benefits of a VPN, you’ll need to connect it to a compatible router by using the ExpressVPN app for routers.

In addition to keeping your data and files safe and hidden behind an encrypted network, connecting your Nintendo Switch through a VPN router protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. You can also use a VPN to cut ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.

It can. If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster-than-average gaming speeds.

ExpressVPN’s core mission is to enable customers to use the internet privately and securely. Therefore, ExpressVPN does not and will never keep connection logs or activity logs. This means ExpressVPN will never log your IP address, browsing history, traffic data, or DNS queries.

Get ExpressVPN

Customers love ExpressVPN for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch with a padlock badge.
Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
After buying ExpressVPN, everything worked great. I was able to communicate with my friends in games with little to no gain in latency, and it has proven to be the best VPN service for me to this day. I recommend it.
Muzza
I would like to say that I was extremely satisfied with ExpressVPN while my children and I were in Asia. We were homeschooling, and it was important that we were able to reach those websites from Asia with acceptable response time. I was also able to keep friends and family updated through Facebook.
Joan
Get ExpressVPN

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Nintendo Switch is a snap. Just follow these setup instructions!

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Twitter, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your device’s IP address and location to prevent browsing activity and metadata tracking.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Spotify, and more privately, securely, and at blazing speed.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN for Nintendo Switch.

Get ExpressVPN

Try ExpressVPN today

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon.

Risk-free VPN for Nintendo Switch

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Nintendo Switch with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet.

Get ExpressVPN
Live Chat