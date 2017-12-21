How to set up ExpressVPN for Nintendo Switch

Use our MediaStreamer service

MediaStreamer lets you watch content that might otherwise not be available to you. It’s the easiest to set up, but it doesn’t offer the protection or gaming benefits of a VPN. (Learn to set up MediaStreamer on Nintendo Switch.)

Connect to a VPN-enabled router

With ExpressVPN on your router, you can extend all the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your Nintendo Switch. Getting protected is as easy as joining your Wi-Fi network. (Not ready for a VPN router? Consider using your Mac or Windows computer as a “virtual router” instead.)