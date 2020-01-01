  1. ExpressVPN Home
Best Kindle Fire VPN

  • Built for blazing-fast browsing and streaming
  • Unblock a world of apps and video content
  • Works on Fire and Fire HD 9th gen, 8th gen and below
  • Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Secure your online activity with a VPN for Kindle Fire.


Amazon’s Kindle Fire main page with app icons.
Kindle Fire displaying BBC iPlayer.

Get more out of your Kindle Fire

What is the Kindle Fire? The Kindle Fire is Amazon’s tablet counterpart to its famous e-book readers. Newer versions are simply called Fire.

With perfect-color HD displays and powerful processors, the new Fire devices are not only ideal for reading but can also be used for streaming videos and web browsing.

When you use ExpressVPN on your Kindle Fire, you can:

Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.

Encrypt your connection on your tablet. ExpressVPN encrypts your data, so you can prevent third parties from snooping on you. Read more about online security.

How to set up a VPN on your Amazon Fire tablet

  1. Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
  2. Follow our Kindle Fire setup instructions.
  3. Connect to any one of over 160 server locations and enjoy your Kindle Fire!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Amazon Fire and Fire HD tablets.

For all the latest Kindle Fire generations

Connect to ExpressVPN on your:

  • Fire (5th gen, 7th gen, 9th gen)
  • Fire HD (5th gen, 6th gen, 7th gen, 8th gen)
Kindle Fire menu with films, publications, social media and games.

Customers love ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.
SB
Works so good, you can’t tell that you’re VPNing. Normally they slow you down. I did speed tests and it’s the same speed. So it looks like I am in Germany. LOL
Eddie
Why choose ExpressVPN?

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Kindle Fire is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Stream with no restrictions

Bypass internet censorship and firewalls with ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

VPN for all your devices

Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN for Kindle Fire.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free

ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Not satisfied? Get a full refund.

Try the best Kindle Fire VPN

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on a red badge with yellow ribbon.

The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you're not satisfied using Kindle Fire with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support in 30 days and get a full refund.

