Get more out of your Kindle Fire
What is the Kindle Fire? The Kindle Fire is Amazon’s tablet counterpart to its famous e-book readers. Newer versions are simply called Fire.
With perfect-color HD displays and powerful processors, the new Fire devices are not only ideal for reading but can also be used for streaming videos and web browsing.
When you use ExpressVPN on your Kindle Fire, you can:
Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.
Encrypt your connection on your tablet. ExpressVPN encrypts your data, so you can prevent third parties from snooping on you. Read more about online security.
How to set up a VPN on your Amazon Fire tablet
- Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
- Follow our Kindle Fire setup instructions.
- Connect to any one of over 160 server locations and enjoy your Kindle Fire!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
For all the latest Kindle Fire generations
Connect to ExpressVPN on your:
- Fire (5th gen, 7th gen, 9th gen)
- Fire HD (5th gen, 6th gen, 7th gen, 8th gen)
Customers love ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire
Why choose ExpressVPN?
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN for Kindle Fire is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Stream with no restrictions
Bypass internet censorship and firewalls with ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
VPN for all your devices
Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.
Live chat support
Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN for Kindle Fire.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free
ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Not satisfied? Get a full refund.