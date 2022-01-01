VPNs are legal in jurisdictions around the world, and they are widely used by individuals to protect their private information and all kinds of online activity, including streaming. VPNs can also bypass limitations enforced against certain services by ISPs or by local Wi-Fi operators in schools, offices, and public places.

Some streaming services may have their own policies regarding the allowable use of VPNs. If in doubt, consult the service's terms of use. ExpressVPN is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.