Amazon Prime Video: How to watch with a VPN
Amazon Prime’s video streaming service gives you access to movies and TV shows from around the world. With a VPN and a U.S.- or UK-based Amazon Prime account, you can secure your internet connection as you watch thousands of titles!
Watch Amazon Video with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to the appropriate ExpressVPN server location.
Step 3
Log in to Amazon Prime and watch movies and TV securely, without throttling.
Amazon Prime has countless popular titles, and you can watch them all with a VPN
How a VPN works with Amazon Prime
VPN stands for virtual private network. Using one is a great way to encrypt your data and browse with peace of mind.
By using ultra-fast ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to stream thousands of titles from Amazon Video’s U.S. or UK libraries securely and at top speeds.
And with ExpressVPN, you’ll have full access to 160 server locations around the world! Best of all, even if you’re using a server outside the U.S. or the UK, you’ll never have to worry about data logging.
If your internet service provider has a history of slowing down streaming services, you may even experience a speed boost from ExpressVPN. That’s because a VPN lets you unblock Amazon Prime Video throttling and watch without bandwidth restrictions!
Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.
Amazon Prime VPN: How to get the best speeds
Don’t waste time hopping between different servers. With the ExpressVPN Speed Test for Windows and Mac, you can check the latency and download speed of each VPN server location.
You can use your VPN to watch Amazon Video titles in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD). To get the best quality video, select the VPN server location that offers the highest speed index. Then you can connect to that VPN server location and instantly start streaming Amazon Prime Video.
ExpressVPN’s speed recommendations for Amazon Prime video quality
|Speed
|Quality
|3,000 kbps
|SD Quality
|5,000 kbps
|HD Quality
|15,000 kbps
|Ultra HD Quality
Connect to the fastest VPN server locations and stream your favorite movies on Amazon Prime Video with better speeds and reduced load times.
Learn more about the VPN Speed Test.
What exactly is Amazon Prime’s video service?
Like Netflix, Amazon Video, formerly known as Amazon Instant Video, is an on-demand streaming service that offers thousands of TV shows, movies, and original programs.
When you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have the option to stream hundreds of free titles. Non-Prime members can also take advantage of Amazon’s growing library by signing up for the Prime Video standalone service.
FAQ: How to watch Amazon Video with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with an Amazon Prime account?
Sorry, ExpressVPN does not come with an Amazon Prime account. In order to stream the U.S. Amazon Video library, you need to have a U.S.-based Prime account or sign up for Amazon’s month-to-month streaming service with a U.S. billing address. To stream the UK library with ExpressVPN, you’ll need a UK-based account.
After you’ve purchased an Amazon Prime account, you can then use ExpressVPN to help you watch Amazon Video with blazing speeds and no data logging.
Can I use my VPN to watch Amazon Video on multiple devices?
Amazon Prime’s streaming selection is available on both mobile and desktop devices. ExpressVPN has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, routers, Linux, and streaming media consoles like Fire TV Stick—so you can stream any Amazon video with a VPN anywhere, anytime.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to stream Amazon Video?
No, but you will need the standalone Prime Video subscription. While an Amazon Prime membership includes thousands of free titles, non-Prime users can still use Amazon’s month-to-month subscription service.
Will using a VPN affect the video quality?
In most cases, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but ExpressVPN is extremely fast, and the majority of users don’t experience any buffering issues.
In some cases, using a VPN to watch Amazon Prime Video can actually improve your video quality, especially if your internet service provider has been known to throttle bandwidth on streaming sites.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with a host of other streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify. It’s also a fast and easy way to browse the internet both privately and securely.
