Best Naples VPN servers

Celebrate the city of Naples and the azzurri’s Serie A victory and get a Neapolitan IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers:

  • Enjoy private browsing with no limits
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Intuitive app for desktops, mobile devices and browsers
How to get a Naples IP address

Use the best VPN for Naples to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Connect to a server location in Naples.

Fast VPN server location in Naples

ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Italy, including one in Naples, the city of sun and sea, the hometown of pizza, and of the Italian football champions.
Connecting to Naples ensures you can stream all your favourite Italian shows and sports events safely and in HD, plus you can browse securely online as if you were on the Neapolitan coast.

If you just need an Italian IP address fast, select “Italy” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best Italian location for you.

For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a VPN in Naples?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream football, movies, entertainment, and more*

Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely stream your favorite entertainment portals such as RaiPlay and Mediaset Infinity. Watch Serie A matches, cycling, and other Italian sports with confidence without any bandwidth throttling, data caps, or ISP monitoring, all from the comfort of your home.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Secure your devices

ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are, and does so by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Your online activity is your business

ExpressVPN puts your privacy first. That means we don’t collect any connection logs or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Access censored websites anywhere

ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Naples or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without any limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Naples VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Italy VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension
Brave extension
Vivaldi extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Naples VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Indonesia or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Naples VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Naples today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

