Best Naples VPN servers
Celebrate the city of Naples and the azzurri's Serie A victory and get a Neapolitan IP address with ExpressVPN's secure servers:
- Enjoy private browsing with no limits
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Intuitive app for desktops, mobile devices and browsers
How to get a Naples IP address
Use the best VPN for Naples to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a server location in Naples.
Fast VPN server location in Naples
ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Italy, including one in Naples, the city of sun and sea, the hometown of pizza, and of the Italian football champions.
Connecting to Naples ensures you can stream all your favourite Italian shows and sports events safely and in HD, plus you can browse securely online as if you were on the Neapolitan coast.
If you just need an Italian IP address fast, select “Italy” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best Italian location for you.
For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use a VPN in Naples?
Stream football, movies, entertainment, and more*
Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely stream your favorite entertainment portals such as RaiPlay and Mediaset Infinity. Watch Serie A matches, cycling, and other Italian sports with confidence without any bandwidth throttling, data caps, or ISP monitoring, all from the comfort of your home.
Secure your devices
ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are, and does so by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Your online activity is your business
ExpressVPN puts your privacy first. That means we don’t collect any connection logs or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.
Naples VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Naples VPN
Should I use a free VPN in Naples?
You won’t find a free Naples VPN that has the same speed, privacy features, and security levels as ExpressVPN. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free, thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
Are VPNs legal in Italy?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Italy and freedom of expression online is guaranteed.
How do I get a VPN in Naples?
It’s simple! To connect to a Naples VPN:
Subscribe to ExpressVPN
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Naples server location
How can I stream safely in Italy?
It’s easy! Simply connect to one of our VPN server locations and login into your favorite streaming service.
How do I change my IP address in Italy?
A premium VPN is the best way to change your IP address. Download the ExpressVPN app to your device, sign in, and connect to a server location in Italy. Ecco qua! You now have an Italian IP address.
What’s the best Italian VPN server location?
ExpressVPN has servers in Milan, Cosenza and now Naples, but the best one for your needs depends on many factors. When in doubt, use the closest location to you, or let ExpressVPN automatically choose the best server location for your network.
How much does a Naples VPN cost?
The cost of a Naples or Italian VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Italian VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Indonesia or anywhere else in the world.
