Need a VPN for iOS?Get ExpressVPN Now
Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month?Refer a Friend Now
This tutorial will show you how to manually set up a VPN configuration (using L2TP) on your iPhone or iPad. The iOS Express Manual Setup works for all versions of iOS.
Prefer to use the app? See the instructions to set up the ExpressVPN app for iOS 10 and above.
Jump to section
1. Download the VPN configuration
2. Install the VPN configuration
3. Connect to a VPN server
Disconnect from the VPN server
Remove the VPN manual configuration
1. Download the VPN configuration
Note: You must use Safari in order for this to work.
On your iPhone or iPad, open Safari, then go to expressvpn.com. Tap the hamburger menu (≡), then tap My Account to sign in.
On the sign-in page, enter your email address and password, then tap Sign In.
When prompted, enter the verification code sent to your email.
Under Set up your devices, tap More.
Under ExpressVPN for iOS, tap the link that says complete the ExpressVPN manual setup for iOS.
A new page will open in Safari telling you that the ExpressVPN settings are being loaded onto your device.
If prompted, tap Allow.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
2. Install the VPN configuration
Note: The following steps were tested on an iPhone running iOS 13.3.1.
You will see a message saying “Profile Downloaded.” Tap Close.
Go to your device’s Settings. Select General > Profile > ExpressVPN.
Tap Install. Enter your device’s passcode when prompted.
A warning will pop up. Tap Install and Install.
When the installation is complete, tap Done.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
3. Connect to a VPN server
To connect to a VPN server, go to Settings > General > VPN.
In the VPN menu, you will see a list of ExpressVPN servers. Tap the server location you wish to connect to, then toggle the Status switch on.
Congratulations! You’re now connected to one of our VPN servers.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Disconnect from the VPN server
To disconnect from the VPN server, go to Settings > General > VPN and toggle the Status switch off.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Remove the VPN manual configuration from the device
To remove the ExpressVPN manual configuration from your iOS device:
- Tap Settings > General > Profile.
- Select ExpressVPN. Tap Remove Profile.
- Enter your device’s passcode. Tap Remove.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.