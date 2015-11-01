Need a VPN for iOS? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to manually set up a VPN configuration (using L2TP) on your iPhone or iPad. The iOS Express Manual Setup works for all versions of iOS.

Important: L2TP provides no security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Prefer to use the app? See the instructions to set up the ExpressVPN app for iOS 10 and above.

1. Download the VPN configuration

Note: You must use Safari in order for this to work.

On your iPhone or iPad, open Safari, then go to expressvpn.com. Tap the hamburger menu (≡), then tap My Account to sign in.

On the sign-in page, enter your email address and password, then tap Sign In.

When prompted, enter the verification code sent to your email.

Under Set up your devices, tap More.

Under ExpressVPN for iOS, tap the link that says complete the ExpressVPN manual setup for iOS.

A new page will open in Safari telling you that the ExpressVPN settings are being loaded onto your device.

If prompted, tap Allow.

2. Install the VPN configuration

Important: If you already have ExpressVPN manual configs on your device and try to download the config files again, you will get an error. To resolve the problem, remove the old manual configurations before installing the new config files.

Note: The following steps were tested on an iPhone running iOS 13.3.1.

You will see a message saying “Profile Downloaded.” Tap Close.

Go to your device’s Settings. Select General > Profile > ExpressVPN.

Tap Install. Enter your device’s passcode when prompted.

A warning will pop up. Tap Install and Install.

When the installation is complete, tap Done.

3. Connect to a VPN server

To connect to a VPN server, go to Settings > General > VPN.

In the VPN menu, you will see a list of ExpressVPN servers. Tap the server location you wish to connect to, then toggle the Status switch on.

Congratulations! You’re now connected to one of our VPN servers.

Disconnect from the VPN server

To disconnect from the VPN server, go to Settings > General > VPN and toggle the Status switch off.

Remove the VPN manual configuration from the device

To remove the ExpressVPN manual configuration from your iOS device:

Tap Settings > General > Profile. Select ExpressVPN. Tap Remove Profile. Enter your device’s passcode. Tap Remove.

