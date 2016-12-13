Want ExpressVPN on your iOS? Get the App for iOS

This guide will show you how to determine the version of the iOS operating system on your iPhone or iPad.

Find out your iOS version

Go to Settings > General > About.

There you will see the Version of iOS that you are using.

