How to get an Italian IP address
The best way to get an Italian IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
Using a VPN to get an Italian IP address
When you connect to a VPN, you automatically direct all your internet traffic through a server in the country of your choice. Selecting a server location in Italy will give your device an Italian IP address, so you can browse online as if you were in lo Stivale.
ExpressVPN has ultra-fast servers in Milan and Cosenza. But that’s not all. Our network spans 94 countries, so you can connect to a risk-free VPN server in Italy—or pretty much anywhere else—with ease.
Get an Italian IP address in 3 steps
Getting an Italian IP address takes just minutes with ExpressVPN.
Download the app for your device
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Italy
What is a VPN?
A VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure tunnel for your internet traffic to travel through. Connecting to a VPN server changes your IP address, a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. An IP address doesn’t give your exact location, but it does provide information about the country and city you’re in, as well as the internet service provider (ISP) you’re using.
With a different IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in a different location, such as Italy. Many websites and services use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions. If your VPN doesn’t have servers in Italy, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re scrolling news sites, watching MotoGP, or streaming in HD from services like Amazon Prime Video, RaiPlay, or Netflix.
You can use a VPN on all your devices. Everyday actions such as logging in to your bank or social media accounts can leave your personal information vulnerable. Using a VPN ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Use on 5 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Why you need a VPN to get an Italy IP address
If you’re in Bel Paese, a VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that your personal IP address and other private information are not being collected by the websites you visit.
Using a VPN to get an Italian IP address will also ensure that when you travel you can connect to your social media, email, banking, and other important services that might be blocked if you’re in another country. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.
Can I use a free VPN to get an Italian IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimise ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
Not every free VPN provider is problematic. But if a free VPN is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetise your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
FAQ: Getting an Italian IP address
Is it safe to use a VPN to get an Italian IP address?
Yes! Using a VPN is not only a safe way to get an Italian IP address, it’s also the safest way to be online in any situation.
Using a VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
Can I get an Italian IP address without a VPN?
You can use a proxy, but it’s not recommended. Unlike a VPN, most proxy services you’ll find are pretty slow and don’t offer any privacy or security benefits.
So-called “free proxy services” are especially dangerous, as many will find other ways to monetise your data, like selling it to third parties. A premium VPN is the best way to change your IP address.
Is it legal to use a VPN to get an Italian IP address?
Yes. Individuals and companies around the world use VPNs to protect their private information and online activity.
How can I get an Italian IP address on my phone?
How do I check if I have an Italian IP address?
The easiest way to confirm where your IP address is coming from is to use an IP address checker. If you’re using ExpressVPN you can select your preferred location in Italy, or just select Italy and let us choose the best option for your location.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days. If you’re not happy, just get in touch with Support for a full refund. Presto!