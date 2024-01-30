Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. VPNs protect you from snooping, interference, and censorship.

As you connect to a secure VPN server, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel that nobody can see into—including hackers, governments, and your internet service provider.

    Benefits and advantages of VPN

    Change your location

    Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and where you are in the world. A new IP address makes it harder to determine your identity and real location. With ExpressVPN, you can appear to be in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or any of 105 countries.

    Protect your privacy

    Changing your IP address with a VPN helps shield your identity from websites, apps, and services that want to track you. Good VPNs also prevent your internet provider, mobile carrier, and anyone else who may be listening from seeing your activity, thanks to a layer of strong encryption.

    Increase your security

    Using a VPN protects you from security breaches in many forms, including packet sniffing, rogue Wi-Fi networks, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Travelers, remote workers, and all kinds of on-the-go individuals use a VPN whenever they’re on an untrusted network like free public Wi-Fi.

    When should I use a VPN?

    If privacy is important to you, you should use a VPN every time you connect to the internet. A VPN app runs in the background of your device so it won’t get in the way while you use other apps and browse the internet. And you’ll have peace of mind knowing your privacy is always protected.

    But here are some situations in which a VPN is especially useful:

    While traveling

    Exploring the world doesn’t mean you have to change the way you use the internet. A VPN lets you use the internet as if you were still in your home country, no matter how far you travel.

    While having fun

    A VPN lets you enjoy the sites and services you like without ISP throttling that could detract from your experience or outright blocking by your ISP or local Wi-Fi network.

    While on public Wi-Fi

    Connecting to public Wi-Fi hotspots like those in cafes, airports, and parks could leave your private information vulnerable. Using a VPN on your devices keeps you safe with strong encryption.

    While gaming

    Using a VPN unlocks games, maps, skins, and other add-ons that might be restricted on your network. It also shields you from DDoS attacks and reduces ping and overall lag.

    While file-sharing

    P2P file sharing usually means that strangers can see your IP address and possibly track your downloads. A VPN keeps your IP address private, letting you download with increased anonymity.

    While shopping

    Some online stores show different prices to people in different countries. With a VPN, you can find the best deals in the world no matter where you’re shopping from.

    How does a VPN work?

    To understand how a VPN works, it helps to first understand how your internet connection works without one.

    Without a VPN

    When you access a website without a VPN, you are being connected to that site through your internet service provider, or ISP. The ISP assigns you a unique IP address that can be used to identify you to the website. Because your ISP is handling and directing all your traffic, it can see which websites you visit. And your activity can be linked to you by that unique IP address.

    With a VPN

    When you connect to the internet with a VPN, the VPN app on your device (also called a VPN client) establishes a secure connection with a VPN server. Your traffic still passes through your ISP, but your ISP can no longer read it or see its final destination. The websites you visit can no longer see your original IP address, only the IP address of the VPN server, which is shared by many other users and changes regularly.

    Not Connected

    Connected

    Here are several key concepts related to VPN that will help you understand how a VPN works and the benefits it provides:

    Proxying

    The VPN server acts like a proxy, or stand-in, for your web activity: Instead of your real IP address and location, websites you visit will only see the IP address and location of the VPN server.

    This makes you more anonymous on the internet.

    Authentication

    Establishing a secure connection is a tricky problem solved by clever mathematics in a process called authentication.

    Once authenticated, the VPN client and VPN server can be sure they are talking to each other and no one else.

    Tunneling

    VPNs also protect the connection between client and server with tunneling and encryption.

    Tunneling is a process by which each data packet is encapsulated inside another data packet. This makes it harder for third parties to read in transit.

    Encryption

    Data inside the tunnel is also encrypted in such a way that only the intended recipient can decrypt it. This keeps the contents of your internet traffic completely private. Even your internet service provider won’t see it.

    Learn more about VPN encryption.

    VPN protocols

    VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to the VPN server. Some protocols are better for speed, some are better for security, and some simply work better under certain network conditions.

    Most VPNs use a standard set of protocols, but ExpressVPN built Lightway to outdo them all in speed, reliability, and security. Give it a try to see for yourself. Learn more about Lightway.

    ExpressVPN automatically chooses the best protocol for your network, but you can also choose one manually.

    Popular VPN protocols in use today include:

    Types of VPN

    Commercial VPN

    A commercial VPN, also called a personal VPN or a consumer VPN, is a private service offered directly to individuals, usually for a fee.

    ExpressVPN is such a VPN service because it directly caters to the privacy needs of its customers.

    Corporate VPN

    A corporate VPN, also called a business VPN, allows an organization’s remote employees to connect securely to the internet as if they were physically present in the office.

    Unlike commercial VPNs, however, corporate VPNs are meant to protect the privacy of the company and not necessarily the individual.

    Self-setup VPN

    Some tech experts and DIY hobbyists choose to set up their own VPN using their own equipment.

    Self-setup VPNs, however, do not provide the protection of shared IP addresses, server locations in multiple countries, or many other features enjoyed by commercial VPN users.

    Alternatives to VPN

    A VPN isn’t the only tool that can increase your privacy, security, and/or freedom online.

    Tor

    Tor (short for The Onion Router) is a free network of servers, or “nodes,” that randomly route internet traffic between each other in order to obfuscate the origin of the data.

    Using Tor can significantly increase your anonymity, and using Tor in conjunction with a VPN creates the best possible privacy protection.

    The biggest drawback of Tor, however, is speed. Because your traffic is relayed through several hops, you will probably find it inconvenient to download or file-share with Tor.

    Proxy services

    A proxy server is any intermediary between your device and the internet. Unlike a VPN, however, most “proxy services” you’ll find are quite slow and don’t offer any privacy or security benefits.

    So-called “free proxy services” are especially dangerous, as many will find other ways to monetize your data, like selling it to third parties.

    Neither Tor nor a proxy service can replace the benefits of a VPN. A trustworthy VPN is still the best privacy solution for most people.

