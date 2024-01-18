Best Colorado VPN serversBest Colorado VPN servers
The best VPN for Colorado is ExpressVPN, with fast, secure servers in 24 U.S. locations. Connect to our Denver VPN servers to get a Colorado IP address quickly and easily!
Best for the U.S.
How to get a Colorado VPN
Get a Colorado VPN in just 3 steps:
Download the app for your device.
Connect to the secure VPN server location in Colorado.
Connect to Colorado VPN servers
ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including Colorado. To connect to VPN servers in Colorado, select Denver using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.
If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in Colorado.
Why use a Colorado VPN?
Stream TV, movies, and more
ExpressVPN enables you to stream in HD with blazing-fast speeds, whether you’re watching Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, or other streaming platforms. Enjoy secure access and watch U.S. TV with no bandwidth limits or throttling.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your right to privacy
ExpressVPN provides a new IP address to shield your physical location, real IP address, and personal data. This helps protect your identity from being tracked by websites, apps, and online services.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
Connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, such as those at airports, hotels, dorm rooms, or even your local café, exposes you to potential cyberattacks and criminal activity. Protect your personal data by always using a VPN to encrypt your data whenever you access unsecured public Wi-Fi.
Stream your favorite Colorado sports teams with a VPN
Securely stream live baseball, basketball, and football games, and follow your favorite teams, including the Broncos, Nuggets, and Colorado Boulders. Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.
Other games to watch in Colorado with a VPN:
Rockies, Avalanche, Colorado State
How to get a U.S. IP address
When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic is rerouted through a VPN server in the city or state of your choice—like Colorado. You’ll be able to browse with a new IP address—one that doesn’t have any connection to your device or location, making your online experience more anonymous. To get a U.S. IP address, simply connect to ExpressVPN and choose your preferred U.S. location.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
FAQ: Colorado VPN
The cost of a Colorado VPN varies depending on the service quality. A premium option like ExpressVPN might cost a little more, but it offers ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, industry-leading privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support, plus a range of bonus privacy features, like a password manager, ad blocker, and parental controls.
If you’re considering a free Colorado VPN, try ExpressVPN risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. You’ll enjoy all the premium features and can get a full refund within 30 days if you’re not completely satisfied.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Colorado and the rest of the United States.
No, using a free VPN in Colorado is not recommended. Free VPNs often compromise your security and privacy by logging or selling your data to third parties. They also tend to have slow speeds, limited server options, and data caps, making them unsuitable for reliable protection or seamless streaming.
For a safer and faster experience, opt for ExpressVPN, which offers strong encryption, ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, and a strict no-logs policy to keep your data secure.
Get a Colorado IP address in 3 easy steps:
-
-
Download the appropriate app for your PC, Mac, iOS or Android device
-
Open ExpressVPN and select our Colorado VPN location
The best VPN for Colorado is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select a Colorado server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about TikTok censoring information and influencing Americans.
While TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, the U.S. Congress recently passed legislation titled the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. This law, signed by President Joe Biden on April 24, 2024, mandates ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to sell its stake in the app within a year or face a ban in the U.S.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Colorado, or anywhere else in the world.
Get a Colorado VPN risk-free
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Colorado. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.