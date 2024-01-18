Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Garden of the Gods, Colorado

Best Colorado VPN serversBest Colorado VPN servers

The best VPN for Colorado is ExpressVPN, with fast, secure servers in 24 U.S. locations. Connect to our Denver VPN servers to get a Colorado IP address quickly and easily!

How to get a Colorado VPN

Get a Colorado VPN in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to the secure VPN server location in Colorado.

Connect to Colorado VPN servers

Servers connected to each other.

ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including Colorado. To connect to VPN servers in Colorado, select Denver using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in Colorado.

Why use a Colorado VPN?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream TV, movies, and more

ExpressVPN enables you to stream in HD with blazing-fast speeds, whether you’re watching Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, or other streaming platforms. Enjoy secure access and watch U.S. TV with no bandwidth limits or throttling.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

instagram logo

Protect your right to privacy

ExpressVPN provides a new IP address to shield your physical location, real IP address, and personal data. This helps protect your identity from being tracked by websites, apps, and online services.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

Connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, such as those at airports, hotels, dorm rooms, or even your local café, exposes you to potential cyberattacks and criminal activity. Protect your personal data by always using a VPN to encrypt your data whenever you access unsecured public Wi-Fi.

Stream your favorite Colorado sports teams with a VPN

Servers connected to each other.

Securely stream live baseball, basketball, and football games, and follow your favorite teams, including the Broncos, Nuggets, and Colorado Boulders. Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.

Other games to watch in Colorado with a VPN:
Rockies, Avalanche, Colorado State

How to get a U.S. IP address

When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic is rerouted through a VPN server in the city or state of your choice—like Colorado. You’ll be able to browse with a new IP address—one that doesn’t have any connection to your device or location, making your online experience more anonymous. To get a U.S. IP address, simply connect to ExpressVPN and choose your preferred U.S. location.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.

FAQ: Colorado VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Colorado, or anywhere else in the world.

