Why you need a VPN for games for Android & iOS

Gaming online on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider (ISP) is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also blast through those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, mobile gamers have even reported faster speeds.