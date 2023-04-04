Download the best VPN for Mobile Gaming
ExpressVPN lowers ping, minimizes lag, and enhances connectivity.
Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Why you need a VPN for games for Android & iOS
Gaming online on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider (ISP) is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also blast through those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, mobile gamers have even reported faster speeds.
How to set up a VPN for mobile gaming
ExpressVPN for smartphones
Download and install the ExpressVPN app on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device.
Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations.
Game on your phone to your heart’s content!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.
ExpressVPN for routers
With ExpressVPN on your router, you can extend all the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device. It’s easy to leave the VPN on your router on all the time; this ensures all-in-one protection for anyone who joins your Wi-Fi network, including guests.
Ready to get ExpressVPN for routers? It’s easy, and we’ll walk you through the setup step-by-step.
Can I use a free VPN for mobile gaming?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Why is ExpressVPN the best
VPN for mobile gaming?
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
94 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
5
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
FAQ: Mobile gaming VPN
What is the best VPN for mobile gaming?
With servers across 94 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for mobile gaming.
What are the best FPS mobile games on Android?
Some of the most popular first person shooter (FPS) games for Android include Apex Legends Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Modern Strike Online, and MaskGun.
Is it legal to use a VPN for playing mobile games?
VPNs are legal in jurisdictions around the world, and they are widely used by individuals to protect their private information and all kinds of online activity, including gaming online. VPNs can also bypass limitations enforced against certain services by ISPs or by local Wi-Fi operators in schools, offices, and public places.
Some streaming services may have their own policies regarding the allowable use of VPNs. If in doubt, consult the service's terms of use. ExpressVPN is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.
Can you get banned for using a VPN while playing mobile games?
Using a VPN for mobile gaming will not get you banned. If anything, use of a VPN will make your connection more secure when gaming on free public Wi-Fi networks.
How to change servers when using a VPN?
To change servers in ExpressVPN, simply:
Open the ExpressVPN app on your mobile device
Click ⋯ and then All on Android or All Locations on iOS/iPadOS
Select your desired server location and double-click to connect to that server location
Will using a VPN cause lag in my games?
VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN’s industry-leading speeds mean users rarely notice a difference. In fact, use of a VPN may actually improve your connection if you’ve noticed lag whilst mobile gaming.
That said, if you do notice that your connection has slowed down, try selecting a server location that is geographically closer to you.
What are the best mobile games to play with friends?
Some of the best mobile games to play with friends include Pokémon GO, Among Us, Scrabble GO, Words with Friends, Hearthstone, Mario Kart Tour, Minecraft, and Genshin Impact.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely—for example, with a VPN Chrome extension.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
Try the risk-free VPN for mobile gaming
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.