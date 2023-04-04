Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

ExpressVPN lowers ping, minimizes lag, and enhances connectivity.

Why you need a VPN for games for Android & iOS

Gaming online on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider (ISP) is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also blast through those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, mobile gamers have even reported faster speeds.

How to set up a VPN for mobile gaming

ExpressVPN for smartphones

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device.

  3. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations.

  4. Game on your phone to your heart’s content!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

ExpressVPN for routers

With ExpressVPN on your router, you can extend all the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device. It’s easy to leave the VPN on your router on all the time; this ensures all-in-one protection for anyone who joins your Wi-Fi network, including guests.

Ready to get ExpressVPN for routers? It’s easy, and we’ll walk you through the setup step-by-step.

Can I use a free VPN for mobile gaming?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Are free VPNs safe?

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

5

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

