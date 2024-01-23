Download a VPN app on all devices Download a VPN app on all your devices
Easy-to-use apps: Set up in minutes
30-day money-back guarantee
Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, browsers, consoles, and smart TVs
- Easy-to-use apps: Set up in just minutes
- Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Solutions for game consoles and smart TVs
How to download a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download a VPN app
You’ll immediately be invited to download the app for the device you’re using. Getting apps for all your other devices is just as easy.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN server location
Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.
What do you get with ExpressVPN software?
Each VPN app comes with:
Best-in-class 256-bit encryption
With ExpressVPN software, you can direct all of your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel that protects it from attackers.
Unlimited bandwidth
Watch all the streaming video you want and video chat with friends to your heart’s content. ExpressVPN software never caps your bandwidth.
5-star customer support
If you ever have questions about any ExpressVPN app, contact the award-winning ExpressVPN Support Team via live chat or email and get real support from real people—anytime.
30-day money-back guarantee
If you’re not fully satisfied with ExpressVPN in the first 30 days, take advantage of our money-back guarantee and get a full refund.
ExpressVPN is not only a VPN for computers
Any ExpressVPN subscription can be used simultaneously on eight supported devices.
You can download and install the app on as many devices as you want. If you need to connect more than eight devices at the same time, try the ExpressVPN app for routers.
FAQ: Download VPN
If you’d like to try ExpressVPN risk-free, just sign up. If you’re not satisfied for any reason in the first 30 days, you can take advantage of our money-back guarantee and get a full refund.
ExpressVPN takes your privacy seriously, giving you speed, advanced features, and customer support you just can’t find in a free VPN. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for everyone, we invest in high-performance server locations all over the world, trained support agents available via 24/7 live chat, and skilled engineers who create, maintain, and constantly optimize our apps and network.
VPNs are legal to download and use in the vast majority of jurisdictions around the world and are widely used by individuals and companies to protect their data, including in countries with highly restrictive governments. Even where VPNs might be seen as discouraged, many governments tacitly endorse their use by officials, academics, or businesses to stay competitive in an interconnected world. It is simply not practical for countries to ban all VPNs.
Of course, illegal online activity is always illegal, whether you are using a VPN or not.
As more and more digital activity—including banking, browsing, and messaging—happens on mobile devices, it becomes increasingly essential to download and use a VPN to protect your data, especially when using public Wi-Fi. And people who like to stream video and music on their mobile devices will appreciate having all the same entertainment options on the go that they enjoy with a VPN at home.
The most important quality to consider when choosing a VPN service is trust. A trustworthy VPN provider:
-
is transparent in its privacy policy
-
has been independently audited
-
designs its systems to avoid storing personal data
-
shows a consistent commitment to internet privacy and digital freedom
Thereafter, choose your VPN based on the features you need, such as VPN server locations, compatibility with all the devices you own, and unlimited bandwidth.
VPNs are available at various price points; some are even free. But we recommend avoiding free VPNs, which are less likely to offer good performance (speeds), high privacy standards, and customer service. More importantly, they have to make money somehow, and that might be by tracking and selling your online activity.
With ExpressVPN, the fee you pay ensures your VPN company employs top engineers for optimal speeds and security. We are constantly innovating to set new standards of privacy for our users. Head to our order page for pricing on our different subscription plans.
In cases where your ISP has been throttling your internet connection, use of a VPN may actually improve your download speed. ExpressVPN is regularly ranked as one of the fastest VPN services in the world, and while use of a VPN can potentially slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN users often do not notice a difference in speed.
Yes, as long as you select a legitimate VPN app with a good reputation. There are malicious VPN apps masquerading as genuine, premium ones. Some apps, especially free VPNs, might record your online traffic rather than keeping you private. With a trustworthy VPN like ExpressVPN, your online traffic is kept secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
