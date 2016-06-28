Want ExpressVPN on your router? Get the App for Routers

This guide will show you how to access the ExpressVPN router dashboard and change settings on the ExpressVPN router app.

If you are using an older version of the ExpressVPN router app, refer to these steps to change your router settings.

Note: You can find out which version of the ExpressVPN router app you are currently using by signing in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard and selecting Advanced Settings > Software Update.

Access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard

After connecting your device to the ExpressVPN router, go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard.

If you cannot access the ExpressVPN router dashboard, you can access it via your router’s default gateway.

Change the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi name and password

In the left sidebar, go to Network Settings > Wi-Fi Settings.

Under Enable Wi-Fi network, enter the new Wi-Fi name and password you want to use for your ExpressVPN router.

Click Save.

While your changes are being saved, you will temporarily see the “Connection to Router Lost” message.

Hide the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi network named

In the sidebar, go to Network Settings > Wi-Fi Settings.

Expand the Advanced settings bar, then toggle Hide network name (SSID) on. Click Save.

Change the ExpressVPN router admin password

In the sidebar, go to Advanced Settings > Router Settings.

Enter and confirm your new password, then click Save.

While your changes are being saved, you will temporarily see the “Connection to Router Lost” message.

Reset the router

You can reset the router with a soft reset or a hard reset.

If you want to reset your router and can access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard, perform a soft reset.

If you cannot access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard or the soft reset does not work, perform a hard reset.

Soft reset

In the sidebar, click Reboot Router.

Click Continue to start the reboot.

Hard reset

Press and hold the router reset button (located on the back of the router) for 10 seconds.

Change settings for ExpressVPN router v1

Refer to the section corresponding to your router model below.

Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U

Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM