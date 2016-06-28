Want ExpressVPN on your router?Get the App for Routers
This guide will show you how to access the ExpressVPN router dashboard and change settings on the ExpressVPN router app.
If you are using an older version of the ExpressVPN router app, refer to these steps to change your router settings.
Note: You can find out which version of the ExpressVPN router app you are currently using by signing in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard and selecting Advanced Settings > Software Update.
Jump to…
Access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard
Change the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi name and password
Hide the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi network name
Change the ExpressVPN router admin password
Reset the router
Change settings for ExpressVPN router v1
After connecting your device to the ExpressVPN router, go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard.
If you cannot access the ExpressVPN router dashboard, you can access it via your router’s default gateway.
In the left sidebar, go to Network Settings > Wi-Fi Settings.
Under Enable Wi-Fi network, enter the new Wi-Fi name and password you want to use for your ExpressVPN router.
Click Save.
While your changes are being saved, you will temporarily see the “Connection to Router Lost” message.
Hide the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi network named
In the sidebar, go to Network Settings > Wi-Fi Settings.
Expand the Advanced settings bar, then toggle Hide network name (SSID) on. Click Save.
In the sidebar, go to Advanced Settings > Router Settings.
Enter and confirm your new password, then click Save.
While your changes are being saved, you will temporarily see the “Connection to Router Lost” message.
You can reset the router with a soft reset or a hard reset.
If you want to reset your router and can access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard, perform a soft reset.
If you cannot access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard or the soft reset does not work, perform a hard reset.
Soft reset
In the sidebar, click Reboot Router.
Click Continue to start the reboot.
Hard reset
Press and hold the router reset button (located on the back of the router) for 10 seconds.
Change settings for ExpressVPN router v1
Refer to the section corresponding to your router model below.
Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U
Change the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi name
In the top menu bar, click Wireless.
In Basic Settings, next to Wireless Network Name (SSID), enter the new Wi-Fi name.
Click Apply Settings.
Change the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi password
In the top menu bar, click Wireless. In the sidebar, select Wireless Security.
Next to WPA Shared Key, enter the new Wi-Fi password.
Click Apply Settings.
Change the ExpressVPN router admin password
In the top menu bar, click Administration.
Under Router Password, enter and confirm your new password.
Click Apply Settings.
You can reset the router by performing a soft reset or a hard reset.
If you want to reset your router and can access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard, perform the soft reset.
If you cannot access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard or the soft reset does not work, perform the hard reset.
Soft reset
In the top menu bar, click VPN. In the sidebar, click ExpressVPN Help & Support > Reset firmware to default settings.
Hard reset
Press and hold the router reset button (located on the back of the router) for 10 seconds.
Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM
Change the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi name
In the top menu bar, click Network. By default, both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wifi networks have the same name. This allows the router to pick the better connection.
Select the network you would like to edit by clicking Edit.
Scroll down to Interface Configuration. Next to ESSID, enter the new Wi-Fi name. Click Save & Apply.
Hide the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi network name
In the top menu bar, click Network.
Select the network you want to hide and click Edit.
Scroll down to Interface Configuration, then check the box next to Hide ESSID. Click Save & Apply.
Change the ExpressVPN router Wi-Fi password
In the top menu bar, click Network.
Select the network you want to change the password for by clicking Edit.
Select the Wireless Security tab. Next to Key, enter the new Wi-Fi password. Click Save & Apply.
Change the ExpressVPN router admin password
In the top menu bar, click System.
Under Router Password, enter and confirm your new password.
Click Save & Apply.
You can reset the router by performing a soft reset or a hard reset.
If you want to reset your router and can access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard, perform the soft reset.
If you cannot access the ExpressVPN router admin dashboard or the soft reset does not work, perform the hard reset.
Soft reset
In the top menu bear, click VPN. Click ExpressVPN Help & Support > Reset Factory Settings.
When asked to confirm, click Reset to factory defaults.
Hard reset
Press and hold the router reset button (located on the back of the router) for 10 seconds.
