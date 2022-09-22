Modems connect your home to the internet. Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) usually provides them. This article explains how to connect a router running ExpressVPN to the internet.

Standard setup

Connect an ethernet cable from the “Internet” port of your ExpressVPN router to an available LAN port on your modem or existing router.

Need help with a different kind of setup?

If you don’t have a modem, you may have a special configuration. The instructions below cover most of the configurations that are supported.

Modem-router combo

A modem-router combo is a modem that also has router functionality. If you only have one box, you likely have a combo.

In this configuration, continue with setup as normal (see diagram above).

Wired house or apartment

A wired house or apartment has Ethernet ports throughout the building that provide internet. These ports are all connected to the modem.

Connect your ExpressVPN router Internet port to the ethernet wall outlet.

Ethernet Switch



An Ethernet switch allows more devices to be wired directly to the internet. To connect your ExpressVPN router to an Ethernet switch:

Make sure your switch is connected to your modem or other internet source. Connect your ExpressVPN router’s Internet port to any LAN port on the switch.

Mesh network

A mesh network allows for better wi-fi coverage in larger homes with multiple nodes distributed throughout the building that route traffic between themselves and the internet.

To connect your ExpressVPN router to a mesh network, connect its Internet port to an Ethernet LAN port on any of the mesh router nodes.

Note: In this configuration, only devices connected to the ExpressVPN router LAN ports or Wi-Fi network will be protected. If an ExpressVPN router is placed between your modem and mesh network, devices connected to the mesh network will not be able to take advantage of Device Groups.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the ExpressVPN router work with my ISP’s modem or router?

If your ISP’s modem/router has a spare LAN Ethernet port, you’ll be able to connect your ExpressVPN router to it.

For your ExpressVPN router to work with your ISP’s modem or router, it must support DHCP or PPPoE. Your ISP should be able to tell you what your modem or router-modem combo supports.

What are DHCP and PPPoE?

DHCP and PPPoE are different ways to connect to networks like your internet service provider (ISP).

DHCP works by automatically assigning an IP address to your device.

works by automatically assigning an IP address to your device. PPPoE works by connecting to your ISP using a username and password provided by them.