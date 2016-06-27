Want ExpressVPN on your router? Get the App for Routers

This guide will show you how to upgrade (or downgrade) your ExpressVPN Router Firmware. If you would like to reset your router to its original firmware, follow this guide.

Before you start, download the latest version of the ExpressVPN app for your router model.

Note: You can find out which version of the ExpressVPN router app you are currently using by signing in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard and selecting Advanced Settings > Software Update.

Upgrade the firmware on ExpressVPN router v2

Note: You are recommended to connect to the internet via an ethernet cable for a more stable connection.

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the sidebar, go to Advanced Settings > Software Update.

Click Choose file.

Select the firmware file, then click Update Now.

During the firmware upgrade process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi network to reconnect to the router again.

After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard again.

Upgrade the firmware on ExpressVPN router v1

Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM

Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U

I cannot upgrade my ExpressVPN router firmware

If you encounter an “invalid file” error when trying to update your ExpressVPN router firmware, follow these steps instead to update your firmware:

Sign in to expressvpnrouter.com:8080. Select Administration. Sign in with your router admin username and password. Click Firmware Upgrade. Click Choose file, then select the ExpressVPN firmware you downloaded. Click Upgrade.

