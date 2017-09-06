What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to know if you have connected to the VPN successfully.

1. Check your IP address

Use ExpressVPN’s IP Address Checker to look up your IP address. If you have connected successfully, the IP address shown will correlate to the location you are connected to via the VPN. You will also see a message confirming “Your IP address is secured.”

2. Run a DNS leak test

Run a DNS leak test to see if you have connected to the VPN successfully. If you have connected successfully, you will see “No DNS leaks detected. You are using ExpressVPN’s secure DNS servers.”

If a DNS leak is detected even though the VPN is connected successfully, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team.

Bonus tip: Install ExpressVPN on your router

Instead of setting up a VPN on each device individually, you can secure the connections for all of your devices by connecting them to a router that runs ExpressVPN.

To use ExpressVPN on your router:

Install ExpressVPN on a compatible router. Connect your devices to the router. Check the IP address and run a DNS leak test on the connected devices to verify you have connected to the VPN successfully.

