The ExpressVPN logo is being refreshed across all app platforms. Besides the new logo, the user interface of the ExpressVPN router dashboard has not changed. The instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This tutorial will show you how to set up Dynamic DNS (DDNS) on the ExpressVPN app for routers.

If your network uses dynamic IP addresses, it means the IP addresses assigned to devices change over time. A DDNS provides a fixed point of reference, called a static hostname. It is useful for hosting a server or website from your home, even if your IP address is continually changed by your internet service provider.

1. Get your DDNS hostname
2. Configure Dynamic DNS on your router
Update your IP address manually

1. Get your DDNS hostname

Note: Dynu’s standard free service is sufficient for most users. The ExpressVPN router app also supports Duck DNS, No-IP, nsupdate.info, and DUIA.

Go to https://www.dynu.com and click Create Account.

Click "Create Account."

Fill in the details, then click Submit. You will receive the account verification email from Dynu. If it is not in your inbox, check your spam folder.

Click "Submit" to create an account.

Open the link in the verification email and log in to your account.

Select DDNS Services.

Select "DDNS Services."

Click + Add to add a DDNS service.

Add a DDNS service.

If you do not have a hostname, create one and enter it in Option 1, then click + Add. Use this option if you are less familiar with domain names.

Enter your desired hostname in Option 1.

If you already have your own domain name, enter your domain name in Option 2, then click + Add.

Enter your existing hostname in Option 2.

You will now see your hostname at the top and your current public IP under IPv4 Address. Toggle the settings in the middle OFF, then click Save.

Your DDNS hostname is set up and ready to be used.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

2. Configure Dynamic DNS on your router

Note: Before proceeding, make sure you have set up the ExpressVPN app on your router. You can read the setup instructions for the ExpressVPN app for routers.

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

Sign in with your router admin and password.

On the left sidebar, click Advanced Settings > Dynamic DNS.

Click “Dynamic DNS.”

From the dropdown menu, select the DDNS service you are using. (In this guide, we are selecting dynu.com.)

Select the DDNS service you are using.

Enter your hostname account details. For Dynu, enter the following:

  • Hostname: Enter the hostname you created earlier.
  • Password: Enter your Dynu account password.

Click Save.

Click “Save.”

You will see a line that says “Update successful.”

Update your IP address manually

Once you have configured the Dynamic DNS on your router, your IP address will update automatically.

You can also update your IP address manually. Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

Click Advanced Settings > Dynamic DNS > Update IP address.

Click “Update IP Address.”

You will see a line that says “Update successful.”

