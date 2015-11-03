What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide explains how many devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously and what to do if you see a “Connection Limit Reached” warning.

How many devices can I connect to the VPN simultaneously?

With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines). You can install ExpressVPN on any number of devices, but only five devices can be connected to the VPN at a time.

Examples of possible device combinations

One ExpressVPN subscription can be used on:

five computers, or

two iPhones, two iPads, and a MacBook, or

two computers, one Kindle Fire, one iPhone, and one router, or

any other similar combination regardless of device type.

If you have reached the connection limit and want to connect on another device, disconnect a connected device. To disconnect, click or tap .

If you are getting a “Connection Limit Reached” warning but have only five or fewer devices connected,

What if I need to connect more than 5 devices?

If you would like to use ExpressVPN with more than five devices simultaneously, you can:

Take advantage of your ExpressVPN subscription by installing the ExpressVPN app on all of your computers and devices. See instructions on setting up:

