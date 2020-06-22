Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

The ExpressVPN logo is being refreshed across all app platforms. Besides the new logo, the user interface of the ExpressVPN router dashboard has not changed. The instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This guide will show you how to remotely access devices connected to your ExpressVPN router using a technique known as port forwarding.

Refer to the section appropriate to the version of the ExpressVPN router app you are using below.

Note: You can find out which version of the ExpressVPN router app you are currently using by signing in to the ExpressVPN router dashboard and selecting Advanced Settings > Software Update. It is recommended that you update to the latest version of the ExpressVPN router firmware.

Set up port forwarding on ExpressVPN router v2

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the sidebar, click Advanced Settings > Port Forwarding. Click Add New Rule.

Enter the following details:

Description: Enter a name that will help you recognize the forwarded port.

Enter a name that will help you recognize the forwarded port. Device: Select the device you want to access remotely.

Select the device you want to access remotely. Internal Port: Enter a number between 1 and 65,535.

Enter a number between 1 and 65,535. External Port: Enter a number between 1 and 65,535.

Enter a number between 1 and 65,535. Protocol: Select your preferred protocol.

Click Save to add the new rule.

The selected device should now be remotely accessible on your public IP address using the external port you entered.

Note: You can use ExpressVPN’s IP Address Checker to find out your public IP address.

Use a DDNS hostname to access devices remotely

You can also set up a DDNS hostname to remotely access devices connected to your ExpressVPN router instead of using your public IP address.

Need help? .

Back to top

Set up port forwarding on ExpressVPN router v1

These steps will work for the following Linksys routers flashed with the ExpressVPN v1 firmware: Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC(S), and WRT3200ACM.

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the top navigation bar, select Network. In the sidebar, select Firewall > Port Forwards.

Under New Port Forward, enter the following details:

Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize the forwarded port.

Enter a name that will help you recognize the forwarded port. Protocol: Select TCP+UDP .

Select . External Zone: Select wan .

Select . External Port: Enter a number between 1 and 65,535.

Enter a number between 1 and 65,535. Internal Zone: Select lan .

Select . Internal IP: 192.168.42.1 (default).

192.168.42.1 (default). Internal Port: Enter a number between 1 and 65,535.

Click Add > Save & Apply.

Need help? .

Back to top