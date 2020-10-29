Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to choose the best Wi-Fi channel for your ExpressVPN router.

The ExpressVPN router is automatically set to use the best wireless channel based on your network environment. Normally, there is no need to adjust your settings. If you are not getting the Wi-Fi speed or stability you expect, you can change your Wi-Fi settings and choose the best channels for you.

Which frequency should I choose, 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz?

2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz are the two frequencies routers use to transmit wireless internet connections. The main differences between them are the coverage and speed.

The 2.4 Ghz frequency provides a larger range of coverage but slower speeds.

The 5 GHz frequency provides a lower range of coverage but faster speeds.

Whether you should choose the 2.4 Ghz or 5 GHz frequency depends on numerous factors, such as the size of your home or office, nearby interferences, and neighboring Wi-Fi networks. Because the 2.4 GHz frequency is used by many devices nowadays, such as Bluetooth speakers and microwaves, 2.4 GHz is more likely to be overcrowded than 5 GHz.

What is the 2.4 GHz frequency best suited for?

a large home or office that requires greater coverage

devices that move around a lot or are farther away from the router

activities that require a lower bandwidth (e.g., browsing the internet)

a sparsely populated living area with low interference from other devices

What is the 5 GHz frequency best suited for?

a smaller home or office that doesn’t require broad coverage

devices located close to the router

activities that require a higher bandwidth (e.g., gaming and HD streaming)

a densely populated living area with high interference from other devices

Which channel bandwidth should I choose?

Channel bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transferred within a network. The 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies come with a different set of bandwidths:

2.4 GHz: 20 MHz or 40 MHz

5 GHz: 20 MHz, 40 MHz, or 80 MHz

In theory, the higher the channel bandwidth, the more data it can transfer. In reality, it depends on which frequency you are on and the interference from nearby devices and networks.

The 2.4 GHz frequency – 20 MHz or 40 MHz

In most cases, choose the default 20 MHz, which offers a larger number of non-overlapping channels and higher stability in crowded places. Only use 40 MHz when you are in a remote area with low interference from nearby devices and networks. This lets you take advantage of higher available speeds.

The 5 GHz frequency – 20 MHz, 40 MHz, or 80 MHz

If you are choosing to use the 5 GHz frequency, choose the highest bandwidth available, which is 80 HMz, to take advantage of the higher speed.

Which channels should I choose?

The 2.4 GHz frequency operates 11 channels, while the 5 GHz frequency operates 23 channels. Choosing the right channel can boost your Wi-Fi speed and stability.

The 2.4 GHz frequency

In general, use the default channel 1, 6 or 11. These are the only non-overlapping channels of the 2.4 Ghz frequency.

If you are still not getting the Wi-Fi speed and stability you expect, the cause might be neighboring networks using the same channel as you, leading to network performance drops. In this case, you can install a third-party network analyzer app that searches for the available channels for you to use.

Disclaimer: ExpressVPN is not affiliated with any third-party network analyzer apps. Use these apps at your own risk.

The 5 GHz frequency

In general, use channel 36, 40, 44, or 48. These channels are suitable for domestic use and least likely to be affected by external interference. You can also install a third-party network analyzer app that searches for the available channels for you to use.

How to change the Wi-Fi settings in the ExpressVPN router

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the left sidebar, click Network Settings > Wi-Fi Settings.

Click Advanced settings. Select your preferred options, then click Save.

It might take a few minutes for your device to detect your updated Wi-Fi network. Select the Wi-Fi network after it reappears on your device.

If the Wi-Fi network doesn’t reappear, you might have selected a Wi-Fi channel that is not available in your region. To resolve this:

Connect to the router using the other Wi-Fi network (2.4 or 5 GHz) or an ethernet cable. In the router’s settings, choose another Wi-Fi channel and try again.

