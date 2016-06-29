Want ExpressVPN on your router?Get the App for Routers
Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you what to do if you’re unable to connect to your ExpressVPN router.
To properly access www.expressvpnrouter.com, your device needs to be connected to your ExpressVPN router. You can do this by
- Connecting your device to your router with an Ethernet cable, or
- Connecting your device to the router’s Wi-Fi network
Otherwise, you will see the below message in your web browser:
For instructions on how to set up your ExpressVPN router app, see one of the tutorials below:
If the router is still not responding, turn it off and wait for 30 seconds before turning it back on.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.