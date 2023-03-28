Removal of VPN apps from Huawei app store

The ExpressVPN app has been removed from the Huawei app store, AppGallery. The removal is in effect worldwide. Many other major VPNs have also been affected, and there does not appear to be any recourse for VPN makers to be added back to AppGallery in the near term.

What this means for Huawei users

An ExpressVPN app previously downloaded via Huawei AppGallery (on a phone, tablet, or computer) will continue to function for a time but will no longer be able to receive app updates from AppGallery. This includes security updates and new features.

However, Huawei devices using ExpressVPN downloaded through our website or any other app store are not affected.

For users who downloaded ExpressVPN through AppGallery, it’s possible the app will start receiving updates through other app stores you might have on your device. But the surest way to continue using ExpressVPN on a Huawei device with full access to the latest versions is by reinstalling the app via our website at expressvpn.com/latest

On Huawei phones, this means installing the ExpressVPN APK. Follow our complete instructions on enabling APK downloads on your device and downloading the APK file of the ExpressVPN Android app.

Note that before reinstalling ExpressVPN, users might need to first uninstall an ExpressVPN app downloaded from Huawei AppGallery.

How to install ExpressVPN on a Huawei device

While ExpressVPN is no longer available in Huawei’s AppGallery, users can continue to download ExpressVPN and receive app updates as normal by downloading our apps through our website. To do so, head to expressvpn.com/latest

Your security is our priority. Please reach out to our Support team if you need help with using ExpressVPN on a Huawei device.