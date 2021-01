Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Can’t open Live Chat? Make sure you haven’t disabled JavaScript in your browser. If you’ve disabled JavaScript, you won’t be able to see the Live Chat button at the bottom of your screen.

Need help with something? You can at any time by clicking or tapping on the chat box at the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

In addition to live chat, you can browse ExpressVPN’s Setup Tutorials and Troubleshooting Guides. You can also create a support ticket or email the team directly at: