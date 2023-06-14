Home Blog Archives for ExpressVPN Security Team

Finding bugs in code.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
7 mins

Why software security audits matter

Audits help ensure software is free of vulnerabilities. Find out how we incorporate them into our overall security strategy.
A certificate with a slash through it.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
6 mins

Why we’d never install a Trusted Root CA on your device

What is a Trusted Root CA, what could go wrong if a VPN company installs its own, and why we won’t ever do so.
Yubikey logo.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
9 mins

Code integrity primer: GitHub commit signature verification via YubiKey

We discuss our preference for YubiKey as a form of 2FA and look at how to use YubiKey for signature verification for GitHub code commits.
Bug with Log4J logo.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
4 mins

Log4Shell’s long-tail impact on your security

ExpressVPN’s mitigation technique against Log4Shell and what you can do to protect yourself against the Log4j vulnerability.
Someone whispering with a hand up.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
13 mins

Cybersecurity lessons: Safer private keys with Shamir’s Secret Sharing

Learn how digital certificates work and why Shamir’s Secret Sharing is a secure method for storing private keys.
Bug with an envelope body.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
10 mins

Cybersecurity lessons: Risk of email takeover via a 4th-party provider

ExpressVPN's Security Team investigated a bug that could have been exploited by signing up on Mailgun and hijacking an email subdomain.
Steps with footprints heading up.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
10 mins

Cybersecurity lessons: Privilege escalation via file read/write

How a highly privileged process interacting with a lower-privilege user space can lead to attackers elevating their access or a DoS attack.
Folder with dots and slashes.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
15 mins

Cybersecurity lessons: A PATH vulnerability in Windows

Our cybersecurity experts discuss the PATH environment variable and the security implications of having it misconfigured.
Cranes moving shapes around.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
11 mins

Cybersecurity lessons: Flaw in Zendesk file-upload feature

Our cybersecurity team worked with Zendesk, a support software provider, to fix a flaw in its file-upload system. Here's a play-by-play of how we did it.
Magnifying glass on a password.
ExpressVPN Security Team -
13 mins

Cybersecurity lessons: Monitoring password manager activity

ExpressVPN's Security Team explains how to detect vulnerabilities and attacks on password managers and analyze the risks.

