This guide will show you how to cancel your ExpressVPN subscription before your subscription ends.
Jump to…
Subscriptions purchased with a credit card or PayPal
Subscriptions purchased with Bitcoin or Paymentwall
Subscriptions via Apple in-app purchases
Subscriptions via Google Play Store in-app purchases
Subscriptions purchased with a credit card or PayPal
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Select My subscription from the left menu, then Edit subscription settings.
- On the Automatic Renewal Settings page, select Turn off automatic renewal, then follow the prompts until you see “Your subscription has been canceled.”
After you have turned off automatic renewal, you will not be billed automatically for another subscription cycle. You can still use ExpressVPN until the last day of your current subscription cycle.
Learn how to renew your subscription.
Subscriptions purchased with Bitcoin or Paymentwall
Since subscriptions purchased with Paymentwall or Bitcoin will not renew automatically, you will not need to manually cancel your subscription.
Learn how to renew your subscription.
Subscriptions purchased via the App Store
Subscriptions via App Store in-app purchases will automatically renew at the end of your subscription cycle. Learn how to cancel your subscription in the App Store.
Subscriptions via the Google Play Store
Subscriptions via Google Play Store in-app purchases will automatically renew at the end of your subscription cycle. Learn how to cancel your subscription in the Google Play Store.
