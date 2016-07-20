To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

This guide will show you how to cancel your ExpressVPN subscription before your subscription ends.

Important: You cannot cancel your subscription in the ExpressVPN app.

Subscriptions purchased with a credit card or PayPal

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select My subscription from the left menu, then Edit subscription settings. On the Automatic Renewal Settings page, select Turn off automatic renewal, then follow the prompts until you see “Your subscription has been canceled.”

After you have turned off automatic renewal, you will not be billed automatically for another subscription cycle. You can still use ExpressVPN until the last day of your current subscription cycle.

Important: If you used PayPal’s IPN service for your ExpressVPN subscription, you will need to cancel IPN.

Subscriptions purchased with Bitcoin or Paymentwall

Since subscriptions purchased with Paymentwall or Bitcoin will not renew automatically, you will not need to manually cancel your subscription.

Subscriptions purchased via the App Store

Subscriptions via App Store in-app purchases will automatically renew at the end of your subscription cycle. Learn how to cancel your subscription in the App Store.

Subscriptions via the Google Play Store

Subscriptions via Google Play Store in-app purchases will automatically renew at the end of your subscription cycle. Learn how to cancel your subscription in the Google Play Store.

