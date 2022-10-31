Kick off the World Cup with our pick of soccer movies and TV shows; we’ve got everything from comedies, to documentaries, to inspiring dramas.

If you’re a football fan wanting to get your fix of the world’s most popular sport, then look no further—here are 21 soccer movies to stream right now.

Funny soccer movies

Gritty soccer movies

Soccer biopics

Inspiring soccer movies

Kids’ soccer movies

Soccer documentaries

Soccer TV shows

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

When Phil was a kid, he could never live up to his sports coach father’s expectations. But when he becomes the coach of his unathletic son’s soccer team, he realizes he’s more like his father than he thought.

Cast: Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall, Josh Hutcherson

IMDb rating: 5.6

Where to stream: Starz

Fever Pitch (1997)

Based on Nick Hornby’s memoir, an Arsenal-obsessed teacher falls in love and struggles to combine his love for football with his love life.

Cast: Colin Firth, Ruth Gemmell

IMDb rating: 6.7

Where to stream: Prime Video, Fubo, Peacock, Roku, Tubi, Crackle, Plex, Freevee

She’s the Man (2006)

After her soccer team is cut, Viola disguises herself as her twin brother and tries out for the boys’ team. Meanwhile, she falls in love with Duke, who loves Olivia, who has a crush on Viola’s brother Sebastian. Yes, this is a teen soccer spin on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Cast: Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum

IMDb rating: 6.3

Where to stream: Prime Video, Vudu Fandango

Mean Machine (2001)

An English football star is jailed for assaulting two police officers and finds his celebrity status doesn’t count for anything in jail. He finds new meaning as he leads a group of mismatched inmates in a game against the prison guards.

Cast: Vinnie Jones, Jason Statham

IMDb rating: 6.4

Where to stream: Prime Video

Ladybugs (1992)

To get ahead at work, a man takes on coaching duties for a girls’ soccer team sponsored by his company. He recruits his fiancee’s son (90s teen heartthrob Jonathan Brandis in drag) to help ensure success.

Cast: Rodney Dangerfield, Jackée Harry, Jonathan Brandis

IMDb rating: 5.4

Where to stream: Showtime

Green Street Hooligans (2005)

A Harvard undergrad is wrongfully expelled and moves to London to live with his sister. He is introduced to the violent underworld of football and joins the Greet Street Elite. Things come to a head as Millwall and West Ham United face off in a grudge match.

Cast: Elijah Wood, Charlie Hunnam, Claire Forlani

IMDb rating: 7.1

Where to stream: YouTube, Apple TV, Rakuten TV (UK)

The Football Factory (2004)

Shot documentary-style, the film explores the lives of four men as they navigate violence, drugs, and sex amid their obsession with football.

Cast: Danny Dyer, Frank Harper, Tamer Hassan

IMDb rating: 6.8

Where to stream: Prime Video (UK)

Pelé: Birth of a Legend (2016)

This American biopic charts Pelé’s rise from the slums of Sao Paulo to his World Cup victory at just 17 (with a cameo from the real Pelé).

Cast: Vincent D’Onofrio, Diego Boneta, Rodrigo Santoro

IMDb rating: 7

Where to stream: AMC+, Tubi, Kanopy

The Damned United (2009)

Michael Sheen stars as Brian Clough, whose controversial 44-day stint as coach for Leeds United ruffled feathers amongst players and fans alike.

Cast: Michael Sheen, Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney, Jim Broadbent

IMDb rating: 7.5

Where to stream: Tubi, Crackle

The Game of Their Lives (2005)

In 1950, the United States unexpectedly beat a powerhouse England squad 1-0 during the 1950 FIFA World Cup, despite soccer’s lowly status in the U.S. at that time.

Cast: Wes Bentley, Gerard Butler, Gavin Rossdale

IMDb rating: 6.1

Where to stream: Vudu, Tubi

United (2011)

Manchester United’s “Busby Babes” were the youngest ever side to win the Football League, but eight of their players lost their lives after a tragic plane crash in 1958.

Cast: David Tennant, Dougray Scott, Jack O’Connell

IMDb rating: 7.3

Where to stream: Peacock, Roku, Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex

Bend it Like Beckham (2002)

After seeing Jess play soccer in a park, avid footballer Jules recruits her to the Hounslow Harriers women’s team. Jess hides her ambitions to become a professional footballer from her family, while Jules faces resistance from her mother, who feels that her daughter isn’t feminine enough.

Cast: Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers

IMDb rating: 6.7

Where to stream: HBO Max

Looking for Eric (2009)

Eric is a football fanatic whose life is falling apart. In a moment of desperation, he unloads his worries on a poster of his idol, the French footballer Eric Cantona. Eric Cantona appears and offers some much-needed guidance to help Eric get his life back on track.

Cast: Steve Evets, Eric Cantona

IMDb rating: 7.1

Where to stream: AMC+

Escape to Victory (1981)

Nazi officers organize a soccer game between the German National Team and a group of Allied P.O.W.s in Nazi-occupied Germany. The prisoners agree, while the French Resistance and the British plot the team’s escape.

Cast: Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallone, Pelé

IMDb rating: 6.6

Where to stream: Prime Video, Vudu Fandango

Offside (2006)

A qualifying match for the 2005 World Cup between Bahrain and Iran has Iran enthralled. Although women are banned from watching the game live, they buy tickets and sneak in disguised as men.

Cast: Sima Mobarak-Shahi, Shayesteh Irani, Ayda Sadeqi

IMDb rating: 7.3

Where to stream: Prime Video, Vudu Fandango

The Big Green (1995)

A British teacher on exchange at an underachieving Texas school decides to coach a soccer team with the help of a local sports hero.

Cast: Steve Guttenberg, Olivia d’Abo, Patrick Renna

IMDb rating: 5.5

Where to stream: Disney+

Air Bud: World Pup (2000)

The athletic Golden Retriever Air Bud is back, this time to take on the world of soccer. There are puppies, kidnapping dramas, and a showdown at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Cast: Kevin Zegers, Martin Ferrero, Dale Midkiff, Catlin Wachs

IMDb rating: 4.4

Where to stream: Prime Video

Soccer Dog: The Movie (1999)

A successful ex-soccer player adopts an orphan and tries to teach him about soccer, however, the boy is uninterested. Everything changes when a stray dog with a talent for soccer moves in.

Cast: James Marshall, Olivia d’Abo, Jeremy Foley

IMDb rating: 3.1

Where to stream: YouTube

Diego Maradona (2019)

The documentary pulls together never-before-seen footage to celebrate the career of Diego Maradona, who starred for Argentina and also played for S.S.C. Napoli, among other clubs.

Cast: Diego Maradona

IMDb rating: 7.7

Where to stream: HBO Max

The Two Escobars (2010)

Andres Escobar was the biggest soccer star in Colombia. Pablo Escobar was the most powerful drug lord in the world. Although unrelated, the two are connected by the money Pablo Escobar poured into the national team. Escobar scored an own goal at the 1994 World Cup, eliminating his team and, shockingly, leading to his assassination.

Cast: Maria Ester Escobar, Alexis Garcia V.

IMDb rating: 8.1

Where to stream: ESPN

The Class of ‘92 (2013)

Six young footballers join Manchester United in 1992 and, over the next seven years, become global superstars.

Cast: David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Gary Neville

IMDb rating: 8

Where to stream: Prime Video, Vudu Fandango

Ted Lasso (2020-now)

An American football coach is recruited to coach an English soccer team. Despite being hired to fail, he surprises the English with his unusual methods and unrelentingly positive attitude.

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein

IMDb rating: 8.8

Where to stream: Apple TV

First Team: Juventus

The 6-part series documents key moments for Italian team Juventus as they try to win a seventh straight Italian title, including the 120-year celebration of the club and the farewell of captain Gianluigi Buffon after 17 years.

Cast: D.B. Sweeney, Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus F.C.

IMDb rating: 7.2

Where to stream: Netflix

Welcome to Wrexham (2022)

This feel-good documentary series follows the down-on-its-heels Wrexham A.F.C. in Wales and its rejuvenation by actors (and new owners) Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Wrexham A.F.C

IMDb rating: 8.3

Where to stream: Hulu, Apple TV

All or Nothing (2016-2021)

This Amazon documentary series covers a different professional sports club each season, with the season narrated by a famous fan. Teams have included Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Juventus, and the Brazil National Team.

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Ben Kingsley, Tom Hardy

IMDb rating: 8

Where to stream: Prime Video

This is Football (2019)

A series of true stories featuring some of soccer’s greatest players, including Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, and Megan Rapinoe.

Cast: Rio Ferdinand, Juan Mata, Brandi Chastain

IMDb rating: 8.1

Where to stream: Prime Video

Club de Cuervos (2015-2019)

This Spanish Netlfix series follows a brother and sister as they battle for ownership of their wealthy father’s beloved soccer team after his death.

Cast: Luis Gerardo Méndez, Mariana Treviño, Jesús Zavala

IMDb rating: 8.2

Where to stream: Netflix

