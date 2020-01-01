How to find your router IP address
If you want to access your router settings or configure devices connected to your router, you will need to know your router’s IP address.
How to find your router’s IP address (default gateway) on Windows
- Start your command prompt
- Type ipconfig
- Your router’s IP address is listed next to Default Gateway
How to find your router’s IP address on Mac
- Launch System Preferences
- Go to Network > Advanced
- Under TCP/IP, your router’s IP address is listed next to Router
What’s an IP address?
An IP address identifies each computer or device that is connected to a network. The network can be the internet itself or a smaller local network.
A public IP address is your device’s IP address on the wider internet. In most cases, your device will be assigned a new IP address each time it connected to the internet. There are many online tools that help you find your public IP.
A local IP address is assigned by your router to every device connected to it, including itself. This local IP address is not revealed to the wider internet and only works within your local network. Most routers assign IP addresses starting with 192.168.XXX.XXX. The steps above show you how to find your router’s local IP address.
Common default router IPs
Looking for Netgear router login IP? Want to find your ASUS router IP address? Here’s a list of the default router IPs for some of the most popular router brands.
|
Apple router IPs
|
10.0.1.1
|
Asus router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
|
Belkin router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
10.0.0.2
10.1.1.1
|
Dell router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
|
Cisco router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.0.30
192.168.0.50
10.0.0.1
10.0.0.2
|
D-Link router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.0.10
192.168.0.101
192.168.0.30
192.168.0.50
192.168.1.254
192.168.15.1
192.168.254.254
10.0.0.1
10.0.0.2
10.1.1.1
10.90.90.90
|
Huawei router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.3.1
192.168.8.1
192.168.100.1
10.0.0.138
|
Linksys router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.1.10
192.168.1.210
192.168.1.254
192.168.1.99
192.168.15.1
192.168.16.1
192.168.2.1
|
Microsoft router IPs
|
192.168.2.1
|
Netgear router IPs
|
192.168.0.1
192.168.0.227
|
TP-Link router IPs
|
192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.0.254
How to get a secure router IP
