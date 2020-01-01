What’s an IP address?

An IP address identifies each computer or device that is connected to a network. The network can be the internet itself or a smaller local network.

A public IP address is your device’s IP address on the wider internet. In most cases, your device will be assigned a new IP address each time it connected to the internet. There are many online tools that help you find your public IP.

A local IP address is assigned by your router to every device connected to it, including itself. This local IP address is not revealed to the wider internet and only works within your local network. Most routers assign IP addresses starting with 192.168.XXX.XXX. The steps above show you how to find your router’s local IP address.