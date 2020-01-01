  1. ExpressVPN Home
How to find your router IP address

If you want to access your router settings or configure devices connected to your router, you will need to know your router’s IP address.

How to find your router’s IP address (default gateway) on Windows

  1. Start your command prompt
  2. Type ipconfig
  3. Your router’s IP address is listed next to Default Gateway

How to find your router’s IP address on Mac

  1. Launch System Preferences
  2. Go to Network > Advanced
  3. Under TCP/IP, your router’s IP address is listed next to Router

What’s an IP address?

An IP address identifies each computer or device that is connected to a network. The network can be the internet itself or a smaller local network.

A public IP address is your device’s IP address on the wider internet. In most cases, your device will be assigned a new IP address each time it connected to the internet. There are many online tools that help you find your public IP.

A local IP address is assigned by your router to every device connected to it, including itself. This local IP address is not revealed to the wider internet and only works within your local network. Most routers assign IP addresses starting with 192.168.XXX.XXX. The steps above show you how to find your router’s local IP address.

Common default router IPs

Looking for Netgear router login IP? Want to find your ASUS router IP address? Here’s a list of the default router IPs for some of the most popular router brands.

Apple router IPs

10.0.1.1

Asus router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

Belkin router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

10.0.0.2

10.1.1.1

Dell router IPs

192.168.1.1

Cisco router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.0.30

192.168.0.50

10.0.0.1

10.0.0.2

D-Link router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.0.10

192.168.0.101

192.168.0.30

192.168.0.50

192.168.1.254

192.168.15.1

192.168.254.254

10.0.0.1

10.0.0.2

10.1.1.1

10.90.90.90

Huawei router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.3.1

192.168.8.1

192.168.100.1

10.0.0.138

Linksys router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.1.10

192.168.1.210

192.168.1.254

192.168.1.99

192.168.15.1

192.168.16.1

192.168.2.1

Microsoft router IPs

192.168.2.1

Netgear router IPs

192.168.0.1

192.168.0.227

TP-Link router IPs

192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.0.254

How to get a secure router IP

