  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Software
  3. VPN Consoles

The #1 console VPN

Works on PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360,
& Nintendo Switch

  • Optimized for speed and stability
  • Makes your console a streaming-video powerhouse*
  • Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
  • Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN
View Compatibility

Unleash your machine’s potential with a risk-free VPN for gaming consoles.


Videogame soldier bursting from a screen: Amplify your gaming and streaming with a VPN for consoles.

Fast, easy VPN setup for game consoles

Learn how ExpressVPN enhances your gaming and streaming experience on the following devices:

PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
See more supported devices

Why use ExpressVPN for your game console?

ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service offers an easy way to hide your console’s location and works seamlessly on a range of popular devices (including smart TVs), letting you stream what you want with no buffering. Setup is a breeze, with no other equipment required. But it doesn’t provide the full privacy protection of a VPN.

Find the MediaStreamer solution for your specific device

To equip your console with all the privacy power of ExpressVPN, you’ll want to connect it to a VPN-enabled router. With a minimal amount of extra setup, you can encrypt all your traffic, change your IP address, defeat ISP throttling, and more. And best of all, you can protect every phone, tablet, computer, or smart TV on your network.

Learn more about the ExpressVPN app for routers

Frequently asked questions

ExpressVPN supports MediaStreamer on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One (S), Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.

Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.

Yes! ExpressVPN makes your computer a gaming force. Reduce ping, get new games at low prices, unblock restricted maps and skins, play outside your region, defend against DDoS attacks, and more.

Learn why ExpressVPN is the best gaming VPN.

No. MediaStreamer will allow your device to access content that would otherwise be blocked, but it does so without the privacy benefits of tunneling and encryption. To use a game console with all the protection of a VPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never collects any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.

Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and smart TVs. As many as five devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously using a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.

Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.



ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Stream with no restrictions

Bypass internet censorship, firewalls, and ISP throttling with ExpressVPN.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

VPN for all your devices

Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN

Why gamers love ExpressVPN

Victor

Victor

Such a great service! … This has even equalled out my Ping issues when playing games. Which to me, is a bloody fantastic thing since my net is a mobile one it never was much for being reliable when it comes to ping and such.

Sobhan Dadkhah

this vpn helped me a lot and now i can stream and play games that are filtered in my country simultaneously

Muzza

Muzza

After buying ExpressVPN, everything worked great. I was able to communicate with my friends in games with little to no gain in latency, and it has proven to be the best VPN service for me to this day. I recommend it.

Try ExpressVPN on your console today!

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN on your game console today with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live Chat