Fast, easy VPN setup for game consoles
Learn how ExpressVPN enhances your gaming and streaming experience on the following devices:
Why use ExpressVPN for your game console?
ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service offers an easy way to hide your console’s location and works seamlessly on a range of popular devices (including smart TVs), letting you stream what you want with no buffering. Setup is a breeze, with no other equipment required. But it doesn’t provide the full privacy protection of a VPN.
To equip your console with all the privacy power of ExpressVPN, you’ll want to connect it to a VPN-enabled router. With a minimal amount of extra setup, you can encrypt all your traffic, change your IP address, defeat ISP throttling, and more. And best of all, you can protect every phone, tablet, computer, or smart TV on your network.
Frequently asked questions
ExpressVPN supports MediaStreamer on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One (S), Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.
Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.
Yes! ExpressVPN makes your computer a gaming force. Reduce ping, get new games at low prices, unblock restricted maps and skins, play outside your region, defend against DDoS attacks, and more.
No. MediaStreamer will allow your device to access content that would otherwise be blocked, but it does so without the privacy benefits of tunneling and encryption. To use a game console with all the protection of a VPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never collects any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and smart TVs. As many as five devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously using a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.
