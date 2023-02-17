The Best Brave VPN extension Download the best VPN extension for Brave
Secure your online activity, change your IP, and more with the ExpressVPN extension for Brave
Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux
Got ExpressVPN? Download the Brave extension now.
Brave extension by ExpressVPN: Features
Go online safely and securely in 2023 with strong VPN encryption. Spoof your location and control the ExpressVPN app from your Brave browser.
Easy to use
You’re moments away from increased online privacy and the freedom to access any blocked website. Turn on VPN protection straight from your Google Chrome, Brave, or Vivaldi browser window. ExpressVPN apps and browser extensions make it easy for anyone to connect to our network.
Multilingual interface
Online privacy and security are fundamental rights no matter what language you speak. That’s why our VPN extension for Brave is available in 17 languages and counting.
WebRTC blocking
Protect your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location. Some apps are prone to WebRTC leaks, which could reveal your real IP even when using a VPN. The ExpressVPN Brave VPN extension prevents this by blocking WebRTC. Easily keep your location private, protect your identity, and enjoy a safe and secure online experience.
Super fast speeds
ExpressVPN’s Brave browser extension has been optimized for speed so you can enjoy the fast download rates you expect. Stream seamlessly and browse online without interruption when you download our Brave extension VPN.
Location spoofing
Keep your whereabouts to yourself and surf with peace of mind using the ExpressVPN Brave extension. When you connect to any of ExpressVPN’s server locations, you get a different IP address and can make yourself appear to be in a different country. Avoid price discrimination based on location, and help keep your identity private.
Video: Try us in dark mode
Our VPN Brave browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.
FAQ: Brave VPN
Does Brave have a VPN?
Brave has a built-in firewall and VPN, but it is a paid feature and currently only available for Android and iOS. It encrypts the traffic between your device and the internet.
Is Brave’s built-in VPN any good?
While Brave’s built-in VPN provides protection for users of the Brave browser, there are a few key differences to a premium VPN offering. Firstly, it doesn’t provide a wide selection of server locations for flexible location spoofing. Secondly, it currently doesn’t have a network kill switch—although this is being developed.
How do I enable ExpressVPN on Brave
Once you have subscribed to ExpressVPN, using a VPN extension on Brave is as simple as:
Setting up the ExpressVPN app on your Mac, Windows, or Linux computer
Downloading the extension on Brave
Connecting to a VPN server
Connect to ExpressVPN’s server network with a Brave VPN extension
Access VPN proxy servers in 94 countries from anywhere in the world.