Best VPN for Manila
- Connect to servers in Manila
- Minimize lag and lower ping while gaming
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Philippines VPN
Why use a VPN in Manila?
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or grabbing a coffee in a cafe in Makati or UP Village, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
Stream with unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN’s fast, constantly optimized network is fully compatible with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. Watch securely with no bandwidth caps, no throttling, and no data limits. Our custom VPN protocol, Lightway, makes your VPN experience speedier, more secure, and more reliable than ever.
Keep your browsing private
ExpressVPN’s server technology has been engineered specifically to never store personal information. We don’t collect activity logs and connection logs from our customers, and our privacy policy has been independently audited.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Manila
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Philippines VPN location to get a Manila IP address.
Use a Manila VPN to get a Philippines IP address
Using a Manila VPN to get a Philippines IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through the Philippines or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a Manila VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Manila IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
What people are saying about ExpressVPN
FAQ: Manila VPN
How much does a Manila VPN cost?
The cost of a Manila VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Manila VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Manila?
Yes, VPNs are legal to use in Manila and throughout the Philippines.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Manila?
Yes, a VPN is the safest way to go online, no matter where you are. A VPN can help you stay private online, with your data inaccessible to anyone but yourself.
What is the best VPN for Manila?
The best VPN for Manila is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Philippines VPN server location to get a Manila IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Manila or anywhere else in the world.
