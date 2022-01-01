Best VPN for Toronto
Best Toronto VPN servers
Change your IP address to Toronto with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Canada VPN
How to get a Toronto IP address
Étape 1
Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN. Tous les abonnements incluent une garantie 30 jours satisfait ou remboursé.
Étape 2
Téléchargez l'appli ExpressVPN, disponible sur une large sélection de plateformes.
Step 3
Connect to a location in Toronto.
Choose a Toronto server location
ExpressVPN has multiple VPN server locations in Toronto, available from the dropdown menu in the location picker.
If you just need the fastest VPN server in Canada, select “Canada” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the Canadian location with optimal speed and stability.
For help choosing the best VPN location for a specific website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use a VPN server in Toronto?
Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch live hockey and basketball, and other sports with no bandwidth restrictions.
*ExpressVPN est un service VPN qui ne doit pas être utilisé pour porter atteinte aux droits d'auteur. Consultez les conditions de service d'ExpressVPN et les conditions de service de vos fournisseurs de contenus pour plus de détails.
Stay safe on any network
Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.
Protect your privacy
We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.
Browse with no limits
Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.
Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services
Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.
A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Toronto VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Toronto?
Should I use a free VPN in Toronto?
Free VPNs don’t compare to the speed, stability, or advanced privacy features of ExpressVPN. But if you’re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, sign up for ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I change my IP address to Toronto?
Get a Toronto IP address in 3 simple steps:
Download the app for your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device
Connect to one of our VPN server locations in Toronto
Should I use a VPN if I live in Toronto?
Absolutely. Using a VPN is a smart move for Torontonians who value online privacy, especially when connecting to unsecure networks like public Wi-Fi.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Toronto or anywhere else in the world.
Get a risk-free VPN for Toronto
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Toronto. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.