Best VPN for Dhaka
- Connect to servers in Dhaka
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Bangladesh VPN
Why use a VPN in Dhaka?
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or using an internet cafe, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
Stream movies, TV, and sports
Stream all your favorite sports, movies, and TV channels like ATN Bangla and BTV safely and securely with ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers. Defeat content restrictions and overcome bandwidth throttling with no data caps. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more*.
Keep your browsing private
ExpressVPN’s server technology has been engineered specifically to never store personal information. We don’t collect activity logs and connection logs from our customers, and our privacy policy has been independently audited.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Dhaka
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Bangladesh VPN location to get a Dhaka IP address.
Use a Dhaka VPN to get a Bangladesh IP address
Using a Dhaka VPN to get a Bangladesh IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Dhaka, Bangladesh or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a Dhaka VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Dhaka IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you're looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
What people are saying about ExpressVPN
FAQ: Dhaka VPN
How much does a Dhaka VPN cost?
The cost of a Dhaka VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Dhaka VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason.
Are VPNs legal in Dhaka?
Yes, VPNs are legal to use in Dhaka and throughout Bangladesh.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Dhaka?
Yes, using a VPN is legal in Dhaka and throughout Bangladesh.
What is the best VPN for Dhaka?
The best VPN for Dhaka is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Bangladesh VPN server location to get a Dhaka IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Try a Dhaka VPN risk-free
Try the best Dhaka VPN now. If you're not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.