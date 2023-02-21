Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Dhaka.

Best VPN for Dhaka

  • Connect to servers in Dhaka
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Bangladesh VPN

Why use a VPN in Dhaka?

A laptop giving data over Wi-Fi to another laptop with a skull and crossbones.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or using an internet cafe, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Shop online safely

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Person streaming TV on couch.

Stream movies, TV, and sports

Stream all your favorite sports, movies, and TV channels like ATN Bangla and BTV safely and securely with ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers. Defeat content restrictions and overcome bandwidth throttling with no data caps. ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more*.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Keep your browsing private

ExpressVPN’s server technology has been engineered specifically to never store personal information. We don’t collect activity logs and connection logs from our customers, and our privacy policy has been independently audited.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Dhaka

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Bangladesh VPN location to get a Dhaka IP address.

Use a Dhaka VPN to get a Bangladesh IP address

Using a Dhaka VPN to get a Bangladesh IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.

ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Dhaka, Bangladesh or any of 105 countries around the world.

Servers connected to each other.
Download a Dhaka VPN for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Bangladesh VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Can I use a free VPN to get a Dhaka IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQ: Dhaka VPN

How much does a Dhaka VPN cost?
Are VPNs legal in Dhaka?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Dhaka?
What is the best VPN for Dhaka?

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Dhaka or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try a Dhaka VPN risk-free

Try the best Dhaka VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

