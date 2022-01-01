รับเพิ่มฟรีอีก 30 วันสำหรับทุกแผน เมื่อคุณลงชื่อสมัครใช้ตอนนี้

อย่าพลาด! รับฟรี 4 เดือนเมื่อสมัครแผน 12 เดือน

Montreal skyline.

Best VPN for Montreal

Best Montreal VPN servers

Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

รับ ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best Canada VPN

How to get a Montreal IP address

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

ขั้นตอนที่ 2 ของการดาวน์โหลด VPN

ดาวน์โหลดแอป ExpressVPN พร้อมใช้งานในแพลตฟอร์มที่หลากหลาย

Step 3

ขั้นตอนที่ 3 ของการเชื่อมต่อ VPN

Connect to our Montreal location.

Why use a VPN server in Montreal?

ดูเนื้อหาได้จากทุกที่: บันไดสู่ประตูที่เปิดโล่ง แสดงถึงการเข้าถึง

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN เป็นบริการ VPN ที่ไม่ได้มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อใช้เป็นวิธีการหลบเลี่ยงลิขสิทธิ์ ดูข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ ExpressVPN และข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการของผู้ให้บริการเนื้อหาของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียด

เข้ารหัสการเชื่อมต่อของคุณ: ตัวเลขที่ถูกแทนที่ด้วยอักขระสุ่มบนหน้าจอที่มีแสงสว่าง ซึ่งหมายถึงการเข้ารหัส

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

ปลอมตัวที่อยู่ IP ของคุณ: พืชกระถางซ่อนที่อยู่ IP

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

แบนด์วิดท์ไม่จำกัด - สัญลักษณ์อินฟินิตี้บนกลุ่มอุปกรณ์

Browse with no limits

Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

รับ ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN ที่ได้รับการเชื่อมต่อ

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

VPN แคนาดาที่กำลังปกป้องอุปกรณ์หลากชนิด

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN สำหรับ iOS
VPN สำหรับ Mac
VPN สำหรับ Android
VPN สำหรับ Linux
VPN สำหรับ Windows
VPN สำหรับเราเตอร์
สำหรับเครื่องเล่นเกม
สำหรับระบบ smart TV

ส่วนขยาย Plus VPN สำหรับเบราว์เซอร์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ

ส่วนขยายของ Chrome
ส่วนขยายของ Firefox
ส่วนขยายของ Edge

ไม่พบอุปกรณ์ของคุณ? ดูการกำหนดค่าด้วยตนเองและคู่มือช่วยสอนการตั้งค่า สำหรับอุปกรณ์และแพลตฟอร์มอื่น ๆ ที่หลากหลาย

รับ ExpressVPN

Montreal VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Montreal?
Should I use a free VPN in Montreal?
How do I change my IP address to Montreal?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Montreal?

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.

30
วัน
รับประกันคืนเงิน

Get a risk-free VPN for Montreal

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Montreal. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

รับ ExpressVPN