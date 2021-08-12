Need a VPN for Android? Get ExpressVPN Now

ExpressVPN subscriptions are now available for purchase via the Google Play Store.

General details about Play Store in-app subscriptions

ExpressVPN subscriptions are now available for purchase via the Google Play Store, in addition to the ExpressVPN website. As a new ExpressVPN user, you can purchase a subscription via the ExpressVPN app when signing up for a seven-day free trial:

On your Android device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap Start 7-Day Free Trial. Enter your email address. Tap Start Free Trial. Select a subscription plan and proceed to payment.

Your subscription will begin after the seven-day free trial ends. When your subscription begins, you will be charged and billed by Google Play, not by ExpressVPN, based on your subscription plan (one-month, six-month, or 12-month). The billing will continue unless you cancel your subscription at least 24 hours before the next billing cycle begins.

Terms and conditions of free trials or paid subscriptions

A paid subscription or free trial purchased via the Google Play Store:

Allows you to use the ExpressVPN app on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and select streaming devices

Allows you to connect to ExpressVPN on up to five devices simultaneously

Is covered by ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee

Is billed by the Google Play Store in your local currency (Subscriptions purchased on the ExpressVPN website are billed in USD.)

Is not eligible for the refer-a-friend rewards program

Note: You can only sign up for the free trial once.

If you no longer want to use ExpressVPN after the free trial, cancel at least 24 hours before the expiry date.

Change subscription plans

While your subscription is active, you can change your subscription plan at any time via the ExpressVPN Android app. (You cannot change subscription plans via the Play Store.)

For example, you can upgrade from a one-month subscription to a 12-month subscription. To change your subscription plan:

In the ExpressVPN app, tap > Account. Tap Manage Subscription. Select the plan you want to change to. Tap Update Plan. Proceed to payment.

Your new subscription plan will begin after your current subscription plan ends. For more information, check your subscription and renewal dates on the Play Store.

If you want to be billed in the Play Store with a different payment method, learn how to add, remove, or edit your payment method.

If you want to be billed directly via ExpressVPN, not Google Play:

In the Play Store app, cancel your subscription (at least 24 hours before your next billing cycle begins). After your current subscription ends, sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Buy a New Subscription. Choose a subscription plan and payment method. Select Order Now.

After your current billing cycle ends, you will be billed via ExpressVPN directly.

Resolve payment issues

ExpressVPN does not have access to any payment information of subscriptions purchased via the Google Play Store. Learn how to fix Google Play’s payment issues.

Resubscribe after canceling the free trial

The free trial lasts for seven days. If you canceled the free trial during this period and want to resubscribe:

In the ExpressVPN app, tap > Account. Tap Subscribe Now. You will be taken to your Play Store’s subscriptions. Next to ExpressVPN, tap Resubscribe. Confirm the subscription terms. Continue to use ExpressVPN.

Resubscribe if your account is still active

If you canceled your subscription (via the Google Play Store), you can continue to use ExpressVPN until your subscription ends. You can also resubscribe to ExpressVPN at any time:

In the ExpressVPN app, tap > Account. Tap Renew Now. You will be taken to your Play Store’s subscription screen. Next to ExpressVPN, tap Resubscribe. Confirm the subscription terms. Continue to use ExpressVPN.

Resubscribe if your account has expired

You can resubscribe via:

The ExpressVPN website: You will be billed by ExpressVPN.

The ExpressVPN Android app: You will be billed by Google Play.

To resubscribe via the ExpressVPN website:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Buy a New Subscription. Choose a subscription plan and payment method. Select Order Now. Continue to use ExpressVPN.

To resubscribe via the ExpressVPN app:

On your Android device, open the ExpressVPN app. Select the subscription plan you want. Tap Renew Subscription. Confirm the selected plan in the Play Store. Continue to use ExpressVPN.

You will see the updated subscription status in the ExpressVPN app shortly.

30-day money-back guarantee

Subscriptions purchased via the Google Play Store are eligible for ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you can cancel your subscription within 30 days of your subscription start date. about your cancelation request.

After your request is processed, your subscription status on the Google Play Store will change to “Refunded.” You will no longer be able to use the ExpressVPN app.

Cancel a free trial or subscription

If you are not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you can cancel your free trial or subscription via the Google Play Store at least 24 hours before the free trial ends or the next billing cycle begins. Otherwise, you will continue to be billed (every month, every six months, or every 12 months, based on your subscription plan).

To cancel your free trial or subscription:

Open the Play Store app on your device. (Make sure you are signed into the Google account you used to sign up for your free trial or subscription.) Tap your profile icon at the top right. Tap Payment & subscriptions > Subscriptions. Select ExpressVPN. Tap Cancel.

You will still be able to use your ExpressVPN free trial or subscription until the seventh day of the free trial or the last day of your subscription.

Important: If you previously purchased your subscription from the ExpressVPN website, If you previously purchased your subscription from the ExpressVPN website, refer to this guide to cancel your subscription

Get a refund

ExpressVPN does not have access to your billing information when you purchase a subscription via the Google Play Store. Refunds are issued solely at the discretion of Google Play. To request a refund, learn about Google’s policy on Play Store refunds.

