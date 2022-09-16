If you are not 100% satisfied with your experience of using ExpressVPN, you have a guaranteed 30 days from the moment you buy your subscription to ask for a full refund. You can request a refund on any plan bought directly from ExpressVPN or via Google Play. to ask for your refund.

Refunds for App Store purchases

ExpressVPN is unable to issue refunds if you purchase your subscription on iOS through the App Store. You will need to contact Apple Support to request a refund.

Read more about ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee here.