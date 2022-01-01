Купите любую подписку прямо сейчас и получите в подарок 30 дополнительных дней.

Montreal skyline.

Best VPN for Montreal

Best Montreal VPN servers

Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Canada VPN

How to get a Montreal IP address

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Montreal location.

Why use a VPN server in Montreal?

Смотрите контент отовсюду: лестница, ведущая к открытому дверному проему, что означает доступ.

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Зашифруйте свое соединение: на экране цифры заменяются случайными символами, попадая на свет, что означает шифрование.

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Измените свой IP-адрес: растения в горшках скрывают IP-адрес.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

Неограниченная пропускная способность — символ бесконечности над разнообразными устройствами.

Browse with no limits

Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

Подключение к ExpressVPN установлено.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

VPN для Канады защищает различные устройства.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN для Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Montreal VPN FAQ

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.

Get a risk-free VPN for Montreal

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Montreal. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

