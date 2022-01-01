Ganhe 30 dias extras grátis em qualquer plano ao inscrever-se agora.

Montreal skyline.

Best VPN for Montreal

Best Montreal VPN servers

Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Melhor VPN do Canadá

How to get a Montreal IP address

Etapa 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Etapa 2

Baixe o aplicativo ExpressVPN, disponível em uma variedade ampla de plataformas.

Step 3

Connect to our Montreal location.

Why use a VPN server in Montreal?

Veja o conteúdo de qualquer lugar: Escadas para uma porta aberta, representando acesso.

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Encripta a tua conexão: Números substituídos por caracteres aleatórios numa tela sob uma lâmpada, o que significa encriptação.

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Disfarce o seu endereço IP: Plantas em vaso a esconder um endereço IP.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

Largura de banda ilimitada - Um símbolo infinito sobre um grupo de dispositivos.

Browse with no limits

Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

ExpressVPN conectado.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Canada VPN protegendo uma variedade de dispositivos.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN para iOS
VPN para Mac
VPN para Android
VPN para Linux
VPN para Windows
VPN para roteadores
Para consoles de jogos
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Não encontrou seu dispositivo? Confira essas configurações manuais e tutoriais de instalação para uma ampla gama de outros dispositivos e plataformas.

Montreal VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Montreal?
Should I use a free VPN in Montreal?
How do I change my IP address to Montreal?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Montreal?

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.

30
DIA
GARANTIA DE REEMBOLSO DE 30 DIAS

Get a risk-free VPN for Montreal

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Montreal. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

