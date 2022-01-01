Få 30 dager ekstra gratis på hvilket som helst abonnement når du registrerer deg nå.

Montreal skyline.

Best VPN for Montreal

Best Montreal VPN servers

Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN's secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits.

Best Canada VPN

How to get a Montreal IP address

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Last ned ExpressVPN-appen som er tilgjengelig på et bredt utvalg av plattformer.

Connect to our Montreal location.

Why use a VPN server in Montreal?

Se innhold fra hvor som helst: Trappetrinn opp til en åpen døråpning, som representerer tilgang.

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Krypter tilkoblingen din: Tall erstattet av tilfeldige tegn på en lampeskjerm i lyset, som viser kryptering.

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Masker IP-adressen din: Potteplanter som skjuler en IP-adresse.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

Ubegrenset båndbredde – et eveighetssymbol over et utvalg av enheter.

Browse with no limits

Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

ExpressVPN tilkoblet.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Canada VPN beskytter en rekke enheter.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.

Get a risk-free VPN for Montreal

Try the full version risk-free for 30 days.

